Tower Transit bus driver jailed 12 weeks over fatal PIE crash that killed motorcyclist

Tower Transit bus driver jailed 12 weeks & banned from driving 8 years after fatal PIE crash

A Tower Transit bus driver has been sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail and an eight-year driving ban after causing the death of a motorcyclist during an overtaking manoeuvre on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

On Monday (29 Sept), 28-year-old Muhammad Ashiddiq Bin Muhaimen was sentenced in court.

Upon his release, all his driving licences — which include those for buses, cars, and motorcycles — will be revoked for eight years.

Fatal collision on PIE near Toa Payoh exit

The accident occurred on 27 Nov 2023 at around 10.25am, along the PIE towards Changi, shortly after the Lorong 2 Toa Payoh exit.

Muhammad Ashiddiq, who was operating Tower Transit service 966 with about 30 passengers on board, attempted to overtake a motorcycle on his left.

During the manoeuvre, the bus struck the motorcycle, throwing the rider off balance.

The victim, 52-year-old Mulyadi Bin Sulaiman, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

None of the bus passengers were injured.

Photos and videos circulated online showed a blue police tent at the crash site, with blood stains and a helmet visible on the road.

The driver was arrested the same day for causing death by driving without due care and attention.

Tower Transit’s earlier response

In a statement issued after the crash, Tower Transit Singapore said it was “deeply saddened” by the accident and confirmed that no passengers were injured.

It added that the bus captain had been arrested and that the company was assisting with police investigations.

“No words can fully express our condolences and apologies to the family and loved ones of the motorcyclist,” the operator said, noting that efforts were being made to contact the victim’s family to offer assistance and support.

A helpline was also provided for affected relatives.

Following his conviction, Muhammad Ashiddiq was found guilty of failing to keep proper lookout for the safety of other road users.

His eight-year driving ban will take effect after he completes his 12-week jail sentence.

