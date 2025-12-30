Shopee customer receives unsealed Google Pixel 10 Pro XL after 6-day delay, gets full replacement

Customer receives unsealed phone after six-day delay

On 21 Dec, a Shopee customer took to the r/askSingapore subreddit to air their complaints about a recent purchase.

They alleged that not only had their order been delayed for six days, but that the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL arrived unsealed.

First time using Shopee over Lazada

According to the customer, they had bought a Google Pixel 10 Pro XL from the official Google store on Shopee during the 12.12 sale.

While they usually would have used Lazada, they found the deal on Shopee more attractive this time around.

The customer first noticed something “fishy” when on 15 Dec, a deliveryman arrived asking if the phone was delivered.

When the OP said no, the flustered deliveryman tried to insist it had arrived.

He then left, claiming that he would check with his team.

Following the encounter, the customer reached out to Shopee support and was asked to expect a follow-up within 24 to 48 hours.

Over the next five days, the OP did not receive any updates despite consistently asking.

Shopee assists with full replacement of item

Finally, on 20 Dec, the OP received the parcel from the same deliveryman.

He and his supervisor explained that the phone was taken by another driver, who had left it in his vehicle while he was on leave.

However, upon opening the package, the customer discovered that their phone had been unboxed.

It was missing the outer seal, and the plastic wrapping.

The OP admitted that they were not keen on refunding the purchase, as they had gotten the phone at a good price.

In a statement to MS News, a Shopee spokesperson said that they have assisted the buyer with the full replacement of the item.

“We are also working closely with our third-party logistics partner to conduct a review of the incident and to take appropriate action to uphold our service standards,” they said.

“Maintaining customer trust is a top priority and Shopee remains committed to providing a reliable delivery experience for our users.”

