Cabby sent to hospital after accident involving 2 taxis at Jewel Changi Airport

1 cabby sent to hospital & another assisting investigations into accident at Jewel Changi Airport

A taxi driver was sent to the hospital in the early hours of Friday (12 June) morning after two taxis were involved in an accident at Jewel Changi Airport.

Footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed both blue Comfort cabs lined up along the left side of a basement passageway.

Taxis both damaged in Jewel Changi Airport accident

According to the clip, which was recorded at 12.39am, the taxi in front appeared to have mounted the kerb.

It was also badly damaged, with a large dent in its rear. Parts of its bumper had also fallen off, with some debris on the road.

The taxi behind was also damaged, having sustained a crumpled hood.

Cabby lies injured on the road

Additionally, three paramedics attended to an injured person who was lying on the road.

The original poster (OP) was heard observing in the video that the “uncle was on the floor already”.

He said the accident had occurred at the Terminal 1 taxi queue.

Taxi driver conveyed to CGH

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted at 12 midnight on 12 June to an accident involving two taxis.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it took place at 78 Airport Boulevard — the address of Jewel Changi Airport.

A 60-year-old male taxi driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

SCDF noted that he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Additionally, a 72-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

No passengers were on board: ComfortDelGro

ComfortDelGro told The Straits Times (ST) that it is aware of the accident.

No passengers were on board the taxis at the time, it stressed, noting that it was cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

MS News has reached out to ComforDelGro for more information.

Also read: 73-year-old cabby sent to hospital after accident with another taxi along Upper Serangoon Road

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Featured image adapted from @nightridersg on TikTok.