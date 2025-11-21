73-year-old cabby sent to hospital after accident with another taxi along Upper Serangoon Road

Taxi driver assisting with investigations into Upper Serangoon Road accident

A 73-year-old cabby was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with another taxi along Upper Serangoon Road on Friday (21 Nov) morning.

Videos of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed debris strewn across the road, including what appeared to be part of a bumper.

2 damaged taxis stopped along Upper Serangoon Road

In the clip, a blue ComfortDelGro taxi was on one side of the road divider with its hazard lights flashing.

Its driver’s door appeared to be damaged, and a dislodged licence plate can be seen on the road nearby across the divider.

On the other side of the divider was a Trans-Cab that had stopped farther along the road, with skid marks leading up to it.

A woman stood outside the driver’s door, rubbing her neck, and the man recording the video asked her in Mandarin whether everything was alright.

As he got closer, it was revealed that an elderly man was in the driver’s seat, with a pained expression on his face.

The person recording advised him not to move and informed him that an ambulance was on the way.

Another part of the clip showed a group of people talking while surrounding the Trans-Cab taxi.

Taxi driver sent to hospital after Upper Serangoon accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 3.05am on 21 Nov.

It took place along Upper Serangoon Road in the direction of Sengkang East Drive, and involved two taxis.

A 73-year-old male taxi driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same, told MS News that he was conveyed to Sengang General Hospital.

Additionally, a 53-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

