Motorcyclist gets trapped under taxi in Punggol accident, nearly crushed under wheel

Motorcyclist nearly crushed under taxi in Punggol, passers-by prop car up

A motorcyclist narrowly escaped a fatal accident when he got trapped under a taxi in Punggol on 21 February.

The incident occurred around 8.10pm to 9pm at the intersection of Punggol East and Punggol Central, when the motorcyclist ended up pinned beneath the front of a Trans-cab taxi.

Photos shared on Facebook showed that the motorcyclist’s head was dangerously positioned in front of one of the taxi’s wheels, and it is unclear if he was conscious at the time.

Bystanders quickly rushed to assist, placing objects under the bumper and wheel to lift the taxi and create space for the motorcyclist.

The taxi driver also exited the vehicle, seemingly to avoid adding extra weight to the situation.

The motorcyclist’s severely damaged bike was found a short distance away, with a warning triangle placed to alert passing traffic.

Passers-by were seen waiting with the motorcyclist for help to arrive, while an appeal for witnesses or video footage was made online.

Netizens wish motorcyclist speedy recovery

Netizens in the comments section expressed concern, saying they hope the motorcyclist did not suffer serious injuries.

Another commenter praised those who stopped to help during the incident.

A similar accident occurred back in 2020, when a motorcyclist ended up pinned under a Trans-cab taxi in Jurong.

