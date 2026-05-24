Pritam Singh attends Eunos S$10 Grocery Truck event for elderly, takes part in birthday celebration

Pritam Singh spotted at Eunos Grocery Truck event, residents form long lines to queue

Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh attended a S$10 Grocery Truck event in Eunos yesterday (23 May), aimed at getting cheap groceries to the elderly.

He even ended up participating in a birthday celebration at the void deck.

Residents line up for discounted groceries during Grocery Truck event

On the morning of 23 May, Mr Singh headed down to Block 142 Bedok Reservoir Road in the Eunos ward, where the Team Eunos’ Grocery Truck event took place.

During the event, residents with blue CHAS cards could purchase a selection of everyday groceries for just S$10.

They could pick up to 18 groceries and canned food items, which would usually have cost over S$10 together.

Photos on Facebook showed residents gathering in long lines under the block, most of them with their own trolleys at the ready.

Mr Singh noted that the weather was hot and humid, and so thanked Team Eunos for “putting in some serious muscle”.

Pritam Singh enjoys birthday cake from local bakery

“We had a birthday to celebrate too,” he wrote, showing photos of the birthday celebration at the void deck.

The team had picked up a cake from @welcome_homesg, a nearby bakery at Block 150 Bedok Reservoir Road, for the occasion.

Netizens praise effort

Netizens praised Mr Singh for the event, calling him hardworking and caring.

Team Eunos holds the cost-of-living support programme monthly at a different place each time.

In March, Mr Singh went viral when advertising the upcoming event by guessing the prices of several grocery products.

Also read: Pritam Singh tries guessing grocery prices, shocked luncheon meat costs S$8.90

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Featured image adapted from Pritam Singh on Facebook.