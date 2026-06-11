Jamus Lim visits flea market at Sengkang condo, meets families and listens to feedback

Jamus Lim and Team Sengkang get invited to Sengkang condo during flea market event

Sengkang Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim recently shared about his visit to a flea market in an unexpected location — a condominium.

As he explored the flea market, Mr Lim had the opportunity to catch up with and receive feedback from residents.

Sengkang condo flea market sold 3D-printed and hand-stitched items

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (10 June), Mr Lim detailed a visit to a condominium held on the Vesak Day long weekend.

“Unlike our regular house visits to HDB precincts, we are only able to enter private estates on invitation,” he explained.

Rivercove Residences, one of five condos in Anchorvale, had extended an invitation to Mr Lim and members of Team Sengkang.

They visited the flea market held on the condo’s grounds that day.

Instead of selling preloved items, the Rivercove flea market sells items such as 3D-printed accessories, as well as hand-stitched soft toys and clothing.

They also peddled self-designed keychains and fridge magnets.

Mr Lim also took time to snap photos with residents, including one where he happily posed with a Nerf gun alongside a couple of cheerful children.

Jamus Lim tells Sengkang condo residents to reach out to management to invite him

While there, Mr Lim took the opportunity to hear feedback from Rivercove’s residents.

Our visits aren’t fundamentally political in nature, but rather a means to gather insight into the concerns of the better-off households that are part of Sengkang GRC.

It allows the Workers’ Party (WP) Sengkang team to have a “more holistic perspective” of the needs of their constituents, he said.

As a result, Mr Lim told residents from Sengkang’s condos to reach out to their Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) board to request a visit.

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Featured image adapted from Jamus Lim on Facebook.