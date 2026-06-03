Tampines residents gather for movie screening night, meet with Baey Yam Keng

Baey Yam Keng hands out snacks to residents at Tampines movie night, encouraged by enthusiastic response

Tampines residents gathered together recently to enjoy an evening movie screening and hang out with Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng.

“What a fantastic evening at our second Movie Screening Night!” Mr Baey posted on 2 June.

He said that there was a “wonderful turnout” of residents, families, and friends, who showed up to watch Night at the Museum 3.

Residents bring picnic mats to Tampines movie screening

On the Tampines Boulevard Instagram page, they had advertised the movie screening for the night of 30 May.

It occurred at an open plaza at Block 633 Tampines North Drive 2, with participants encouraged to bring a picnic mat or blanket.

Sure enough, residents, including children, covered the plaza area with over a dozen picnic mats.

The screening poster also promised free popcorn for each registered participant.

Baey Yam Keng hands out snacks at movie screening

Mr Baey, who represents the Tampines Boulevard division, praised the “enthusiastic response” to the movie screening night.

In photos, he could be seen happily handing out snacks to the residents as they watched the film.

Additionally, Mr Baey gave thanks to all the resident volunteers and partners who made the movie event possible.

He hoped to see the residents at the next movie screening, which has yet to be announced.

Also read: Baey Yam Keng helps couple overcome ICA hurdles, now married with baby on the way

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.