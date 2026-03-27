Baey Yam Keng helps couple overcome ICA hurdles, now married with baby on the way

MP Baey Yam Keng invited to baby shower after helping couple with immigration troubles two years ago

Baey Yam Keng recently shared a heartwarming Facebook post of a man inviting him to the baby’s first month celebration.

Mr Baey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tampines GRC, had helped the man’s then-fiancée after she was denied entry into Singapore by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in July 2024.

Man pleads for help after fiancée denied entry

In a series of Instagram direct message (DM) screenshots on Mr Baey’s Facebook post, the man can be seen urgently pleading for help.

The man claimed that his then-girlfriend was denied entry by ICA into Singapore for “no given reason”.

He claimed that his Thai partner was profiled based on her nationality.

In his conversation with Mr Baey, he labelled the whole incident as a “disgrace to Singapore’s image for tourism”.

Authorities may have been suspicious due to frequent travel

The man explained that his partner, a university student then, had been coming to Singapore frequently.

The pair had been planning to tie the knot.

Mr Baey explained that her frequent trips to Singapore may have brought about suspicion among authorities.

He then requests that the man send details and documents via email, after the alleged failed attempts to contact the Singapore Embassy in Thailand and ICA.

Man thanks Mr Baey, “surprised” that he replied promptly

In an update, the man said that he had been at the airport for hours and had “given up all hope [of] negotiating with ICA officers”.

He also said that ICA’s “main hotline was down” and reaching out to Mr Baey at pre-dawn was an act of desperation.

The man recalled how “surprised” he was by Mr Baey’s swift response.

“You had probably just woken up, and you immediately set about assisting me through this hurdle,” he said.

After Mr Baey’s help in streamlining the immigration process, his partner was allowed entry the following day.

Invites Mr Baey to upcoming baby celebration

The man recently reached out to Mr Baey with an update on his situation.

He expressed his appreciation for the help provided and shared that he is now married to the same woman.

He then proudly shares that he is also expecting a child in the first week of June.

“You are one of the people I have to thank for what I have today,” the man tells Mr Baey.

The man then invites Mr Baey to his child’s “full month” celebration, saying that he hopes Mr Baey will attend so that he can thank him in person.

Netizens applaud Mr Baey for his kindness

Mr Baey’s post garnered over 1,2oo reactions at the time of writing, many applauding him for his actions.

One commenter complimented Mr Baey for providing help at a time of desperate need.

Another netizen said that Mr Baey was a “great person” with a “big heart”.

In his post, Mr Baey said that he was “very heartened” that this Singaporean managed to marry his love and that they are expecting a child soon.

He also thanked the man for the update and said that he was glad to see that the story had a happy outcome.

Also read: Baey Yam Keng loses wallet in France, ex-S’pore resident hands it to the police

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Featured image adapted from Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.