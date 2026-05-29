LTA to introduce clockwise and wayfinding for Circle Line, new system to begin in July

New wayfinding system rolls out ahead of CCL6 opening on 12 July

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will introduce a new wayfinding system for the Circle Line (CCL) ahead of its full loop completion in July.

Instead of relying on end stations, commuters will soon navigate using clockwise and anticlockwise directions, marking a major shift in how passengers move across the line.

At the same time, LTA has begun installing new signs at selected stations such as Buona Vista, Esplanade, Paya Lebar, and Promenade.

Reasons for change

Previously, commuters depended on terminal stations to confirm their travel direction.

However, this method becomes less useful once the Circle Line forms a complete loop.

As a result, LTA is simplifying navigation by introducing directional travel.

In other words, commuters can think of the system like a clock.

Clockwise trains move in one continuous direction, while anticlockwise trains move the opposite way.

Key changes for commuters

With the new system, several travel habits will need to change.

First, commuters must check the next interchange station instead of the final stop.

This helps confirm the correct direction on the loop.

Next, only clockwise services will go directly to stations like Dhoby Ghaut, Bras Basah, and Esplanade.

Meanwhile, those on the anticlockwise route must transfer at Promenade to reach these stations.

Transition period before full launch

The Circle Line 6 (CCL6) extension will officially open its doors to commuters on 12 July.

However, LTA announced that it will be rolling out the new signs early to help commuters adjust.

The new signs are already in place at Buona Vista, Esplanade, Paya Lebar and Promenade stations, giving passengers time to familiarise themselves before the official launch.

Updated wayfinding signages

In preparation, LTA has refreshed its wayfinding signage at platforms to reduce confusion.

For example, passengers can check their route and direction of travel on standing wayfinding signs near the platform.

Arrows will be shown to indicate the direction of travel, while directions to different platforms will also be highlighted.

Meanwhile, commuters can also look above the platform doors to view upcoming stations.

A solid line will indicate that commuters are on the shortest route.

A gradual fade will also be implemented to highlight an increase in travel time.

Commuters whose destinations are faded should consider the other direction of travel, LTA said.

LTA thanks public for feedback

A public survey of over 3,000 respondents was conducted in March 2025.

LTA stated that refinements to the wayfinding system were made based on feedback from the survey.

This included enhancements to static signage, Station Travel Information System (STIS) and Public Address (PA) announcements at stations.

For now, commuters can get a headstart navigating the closed Circle Line via this interactive app.

Also read: 3 new Circle Line MRT stations opening on 12 July, finally closing the loop

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook and Land Transport Authority.