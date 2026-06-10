Influencer warns of fake ICA websites for SG Arrival Card, saying there are those that ‘look legit’

Fake ICA websites charge fees for free SG Arrival Card applications, potentially phishing for personal details

Last May, a Bangkok-based influencer took to social media to warn others about a potential scam involving fake Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) websites for SG Arrival Card applications.

Submitting an SG Arrival Card is relatively seamless and, most importantly, completely free of charge.

However, there have been multiple fake and misleading websites that ask for payment.

Influencer allegedly linked to fake ICA SG Arrival Card websites by ChatGPT

All travellers arriving in Singapore must submit the SG Arrival Card with an Electronic Health Declaration.

The requirement has a few exemptions, such as those in transit through Singapore without immigration clearance or Singapore residents entering through land checkpoints.

As a result, fake ICA websites for completing the SG Arrival Card have sprung up, seemingly to catch inexperienced travellers.

On 22 May, an influencer for the Instagram page ‘@vibecheckasia’ posted a video warning about them.

His partner had allegedly searched for an SG Arrival Card link, and ChatGPT suggested a link that was potentially a scam.

“There are websites out there that look legit, but they attempt to charge money for this free service,” the influencer wrote.

However, he noticed that the website’s URL ended with a “.info”, whereas Singapore government websites end with “.gov.sg”.

Websites request passports and personal details on top of charging fees

MS News found that the website is still active at the time of writing.

The online application form is on the website’s homepage. Clicking the link sends you to the Evisa Express website, which offers visa purchase services.

However, the website charges an “optional assisted processing service” of USD$45 (S$57) for an SG Arrival Card.

Amid a lengthy guide, the company added a note that SG Arrival Card submissions are free, and that Evisa Express offers an “optional assisted processing service” for travellers.

The influencer warned that non-official websites may be looking to steal your credit card information.

“At the very least, maybe they’ll do the service, but they’ll charge you for something that’s essentially free,” he added.

On a Singapore Arrival Card website ending with “.com”, the online application requested passport details and payment.

Another similar website requesting personal information and payment was notably based in Poland.

User reportedly loses S$146 on misleading SG Arrival Card website

On a TripAdvisor forum thread, a user said they fell for one such website earlier this year.

The website allegedly appeared at the top of the search results and looked “exactly like an official site”.

Despite paying US$114 (S$146), the company only emailed them the document to fill in themselves.

The victim accused the website’s design of being intentionally deceptive.

They pointed out that the company, not being affiliated with the Singapore Government, was hidden behind a “Read More” link at the bottom of the website.

MS News also noted that the fake website described an application for an SG Arrival Card as being “lower cost” rather than completely free.

ICA repeatedly warned about fake websites in advisories

These fake ICA websites are nothing new. In Dec 2020, ICA put out a public advisory about a website named ‘Online Singapore Arrival Card’.

According to ICA, the fake websites request payment for a free process, and are phishing for travellers’ personal particulars.

In Sept 2025, ICA released an advisory warning against fake or misleading websites.

Fake websites may look similar to official government websites and may be an attempt to phish personal information.

Misleading websites give a false impression that they are affiliated with the government to offer immigration-related services for a fee.

ICA reminded the public that official ICA URLs will always contain “ica.gov.sg”.

MS News has reached out to ICA for their comments on the fake websites.

Also read: At least 14 BTS concert ticket scam cases reported since 1 June, victims lose over S$11K

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @vibecheckasia on Instagram and fake SG Arrival Card websites.