Pritam Singh tries guessing grocery prices, shocked luncheon meat costs S$8.90

Pritam Singh guesses costs for grocery products, heavily underestimates price of pineapple pastry box

Pritam Singh found himself surprised by the prices of several supermarket items while playing a round of The Price is Right-style guessing game.

Some of the biggest shocks came from everyday products like a can of luncheon meat and a bottle of soda.

Pritam Singh guesses S$1 for 1.5L soda bottle, real cost more than double

The Workers’ Party (WP) chief shared a Facebook post on Saturday (7 March) showing him playing the price-guessing game in an HDB carpark.

He was handed various products and asked to guess their prices based on listings from the FairPrice online store.

Things started off well, with Mr Singh estimating a S$4 price tag for a bottle of floor cleaner, just one cent higher than the actual cost.

His staff then handed him a 1.5L bottle of orange F&N soda. Mr Singh guessed it cost S$1, before giving a suspicious glance when told the actual price was S$2.10.

“I can get it for S$1 from somewhere, I’m sure,” he remarked.

Price of luncheon meat surprises Pritam Singh

Mr Singh then examined a can of luncheon meat for a moment before guessing it cost S$2.10.

He reacted with surprise when told the actual price was S$6.90.

The shock only grew when he learnt it was on promotion, and usually retailed for S$8.90.

“Looks like I expect my groceries to be cheaper than what they really are,” he laughed.

Mr Singh missed the mark again when he estimated S$3 for a packet of Milo powder made in Malaysia, a popular drink among Singaporeans that actually costs S$5.40.

He joked that the result showed he “obviously” does not drink the beverage very often.

Mr Singh also disappointed the video editor when he quipped that Australian Milo was superior to the Malaysian version.

Close guesses for several other grocery products

The WP chief came fairly close with several of his next guesses:

Carton of 10 eggs Mr Singh’s guess: S$2.50 Actual price: S$2.85

One litre carton of cow milk Mr Singh’s guess: S$2.30 Actual price: S$3.15 (with 28% off)

Peanut butter sandwich crackers Mr Singh’s guess: S$3.50 Actual price: S$3.63

Oranges Mr Singh’s guess: S$0.40 to S$0.50 each Actual price: S$3.95 for four oranges



Faced with a box of Gula Melaka pineapple pastries, Mr Singh estimated it cost S$5.

The actual price of S$12.80 drew a gasp of horror from him.

Finally, he guessed that a one-kilogram bag of white sugar would cost S$3.20. This time, the real price was quite a bit lower: S$1.95.

WP Team Eunos Grocery Truck event offers groceries for S$10

In total, Mr Singh estimated the items would cost S$62.28, compared with the actual total of S$73.28.

He then compared this to Team Eunos’ upcoming Grocery Truck event, where residents holding blue CHAS cards can purchase a selection of everyday groceries for S$10.

Mr Singh said the next Grocery Truck event will take place on 21 March at Block 672 Jalan Damai.

He urged blue CHAS card holders living in Blocks 633 to 672 to keep a lookout for posters in their lifts to register for the event.

To wrap up the video, Mr Singh also referenced his Parliamentary speech on 24 Feb, where he proposed that larger families should receive additional CDC voucher support.

“Hopefully, we see some movement in this regard when CDC vouchers come around the next time,” he said.

Featured image adapted from Pritam Singh on Facebook.