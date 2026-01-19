‘The work continues’: Pritam Singh holds outreach with WP team shortly after removal from LO role

Pritam Singh seen at walkabouts & house visits shortly after removal as LO, attends outreach with WP team

Just hours after his removal from the position of Leader of the Opposition (LO), Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh remained active on the ground, continuing with his regular walkabouts and house visits and declaring that “work continues today”.

In the days that followed, Mr Singh carried out outreach sessions with the WP team, with his posts drawing supportive comments from netizens.

Pritam Singh holds house visits & market walkabouts after removal as LO

On 15 Jan, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong removed Mr Singh from the LO role following a Parliamentary debate the previous day, and called on the WP to nominate a new LO.

Later that evening, at 10.31pm, Mr Singh shared photos of his house visits with residents in his Aljunied GRC division of Eunos, writing:

The work continues today, and it will continue tomorrow.

On 17 Jan, Mr Singh joined Team Eunos volunteers at a monthly grocery truck event, where he commended the youths for their help.

He later visited Block 630’s Bedok Reservoir Market & Food Centre to inspect newly installed electric curtains around the tray return receptacles.

Mr Singh explained that installing netting to keep birds out of the food centre would have resulted in a “bird cage” effect with limited practicality, and expressed hope that the electric curtains would be a more effective solution.

Netizens interpret outreach posts as sign of WP internal unity

On 18 Jan, the WP held a Hammer Outreach session in the Serangoon division of Aljunied GRC, which is represented by Member of Parliament (MP) Kenneth Tiong.

The team also continued their walkabout in Jalan Kayu SMC, a constituency the WP narrowly lost in the 2025 General Election.

Each post from the WP carried the hashtags #wecontinue and #workingforsingapore, which resonated with netizens, who praised the party’s “slogan game”.

Commenters on Facebook expressed strong support for Mr Singh, with many praising his continued presence on the ground and describing it as a sign of steady leadership despite his removal from the LO role.

Some Reddit users also suggested that the outreach posts reflected internal unity within the WP, countering speculation of a possible “power struggle” following the nomination of a new LO.

