Asia Cat Expo 2026 at Suntec has an adoption drive, rescue cat café & over 150 exhibitors for 2 days only

Asia Cat Expo 2026 returns with cat shows, adoption drives, and access to Hobbies Fair

If your cat eats better than you do, has more toys than most human children, and occupies 90% of your camera roll with their stretches and side-eyes, this one’s for you.

Asia Cat Expo 2026 returns to Suntec Convention Centre on 27 and 28 June 2026, bringing together cat lovers, pet owners, and industry professionals for what is set to be Singapore’s largest cat event.

Visitors can look forward to cat shows, adoption drives, grooming competitions, feline photography displays, educational talks, event-exclusive rewards, and even a cat café experience featuring rescued cats.

Plus, every Asia Cat Expo ticket includes access to Hobbies Fair 2026, so both you and your fur-kid can go home with something new.

Shop for treats, toys, and everything your cat could want

For many cat owners, even the quickest shopping trip somehow ends up revolving around their feline overlord.

At Asia Cat Expo, you’ll have even more opportunities to stock up.

The marketplace will feature more than 150 exhibitors, spanning everything from cat food and accessories to furniture and lifestyle products, with event-exclusive promotions to look forward to.

Whether you’re looking for a better litter solution, a plush new bed, or a toy that might finally be more appealing than the cardboard box it came in, chances are you’ll find it here.

Cat shows, grooming competitions, and plenty of photo opportunities

Beyond the shopping, the weekend will be packed with activities celebrating all things feline.

One of the key highlights is the CFA Cat Show by the Feline Fanciers Society of Singapore, where pedigreed and household cats will compete before international judges.

It’s a rare opportunity to get up close to different breeds while learning more about their characteristics and care requirements.

The expo will also host the 5th ISFC International Cat Grooming Certification & Competition.

Recognised as Asia’s largest cat grooming competition, it brings together top groomers from around the world.

Photography enthusiasts can also check out the Asia Cat Expo Cat Photography Competition, which will showcase the top 15 finalist photographs.

Adding to the excitement, internationally acclaimed Japanese cat photographer Masayuki Oki will be making an appearance for an exclusive book-signing session on 28 June.

Even if you don’t recognise his name, there’s a good chance you’ve come across his work online, as he’s best known for his hilarious and heartwarming photos of stray cats caught in perfectly timed moments.

The event stage will also host educational talks on feline health, grooming, and responsible care, alongside crowd-pleasing competitions such as the Ciao Churu Chowdown, Best Dressed Cat Competition, and Petshy Scooper Challenge.

Visitors can also look forward to daily goodie bags for the first 1,000 attendees each day, lucky draws, and the Wheel of Fur-tune, where qualifying purchases can unlock additional rewards.

Meet adoptable cats and learn more about responsible ownership

Those thinking about welcoming a furry family member into their home can stop by the adoption drive, where participating animal welfare organisations will introduce visitors to cats looking for forever homes.

Beyond meeting adoptable cats, visitors can learn more about responsible pet ownership and the long-term commitment that comes with caring for one.

There will also be a special cat café experience featuring rescued cats from Alison Cat Care.

Besides enjoying some quality feline interaction time, visitors can learn about the cats’ rescue journeys, with a portion of proceeds supporting ongoing welfare efforts.

Your ticket also grants you access to Hobbies Fair 2026

Here’s something new this year: every Asia Cat Expo ticket comes with access to Hobbies Fair 2026.

Taking place next door in Halls 401 to 402, the event will feature more than 250 exhibitors spanning arts and crafts, collectibles, model kits, technology, workshops, trading card games, and hobby communities.

Visitors can try beginner-friendly workshops such as leather pouch crafting, mechanical keyboard building, hand-knit cloud bag making, and terrarium building.

There will also be dedicated zones for Nerf, retro gaming, K-pop, trading card games, Beyblade X, and more.

So while your cat may have little interest in your hobbies beyond sitting on them, you can pick up a new one or indulge in an existing favourite while shopping for theirs.

Here’s what you need to know so you can plan your trip:

Asia Cat Expo 2026

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Halls 403-406, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Dates: 27 – 28 June 2026

Time: 10am – 8pm

Nearest MRT station: Esplanade and Promenade

A one-day pass costs S$7, while a two-day express pass is available for S$15.

Children aged 12 and below can enter for free when accompanied by an adult.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Asia Cat Expo’s website.

Also read: Uniqlo Orchard pop-up has new manga & character tees, score mini Monchhichi outfits & free photo booth prints

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Asia Cat Expo.