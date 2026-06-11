Uniqlo Orchard pop-up has new manga & character tees, score mini Monchhichi outfits & free photo booth prints

Uniqlo UT pop-up at Orchard has manga tees, free collectibles, and cute Monchhichi-themed photo booth

Graphic tees are one of the easiest ways to add a little personality to your wardrobe. Whether you’re into anime, nostalgic characters, iconic artworks, or simply want your clothes to reflect your interests, a good graphic T-shirt can say a lot about you without saying a word.

That’s part of the appeal behind Uniqlo’s UT collection, which regularly turns beloved pop culture franchises, famous artworks, and fan-favourite characters into wearable designs.

From 12 to 21 June 2026, the brand is bringing many of these collections together at its UT Graphic T-Universe Pop-Up at Orchard Central, transforming the atrium into a colourful showcase of art, pop culture, and self-expression.

New manga, character, and art-inspired designs

At the pop-up, visitors can browse a range of UT collections spanning popular manga and cartoon characters, as well as iconic works of art.

Fans of Japanese comics can start with the Manga UT Shueisha 100th Anniversary collection, which celebrates a century of manga culture through designs inspired by some of the publishing company’s most beloved titles.

There are also six brand-new designs from fan-favourite series including One Piece, Naruto, and Coji-Coji. These will launch on 22 June shortly after the pop-up concludes.

For something a little more nostalgic, check out the Monchhichi UT collection, Uniqlo’s first collaboration with the beloved stuffed monkey character.

Created in the 1970s, the cuddly monkey character has enjoyed a major resurgence in popularity in recent years.

This is thanks in part to Blackpink’s Lisa, who has frequently been spotted with Monchhichi dolls and charms.

The collection features adorable designs for both adults and kids, making it easy to add a touch of cuteness to your everyday outfits.

Art lovers aren’t left out either.

The NY POP ART UT collection showcases iconic works by legendary artists such as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Meanwhile, the Ukiyo-e Blue collection transforms famous Japanese masterpieces by Katsushika Hokusai and Utagawa Hiroshige into wearable works of art.

Free photo booths for cute keepsakes

Beyond shopping, the pop-up also has a couple of photo spots where you can bring home your own keepsake.

Monchhichi fans can take selfies and instantly print them on Monchhichi-themed photo strips, perfect for decorating your journal, phone case, or bedroom wall.

You can also scan a QR code to save a digital copy to your phone.

Over at the Shueisha section, another photo booth turns your shot into a black-and-white portrait framed like a manga panel, complete with an explosive sunburst effect for extra dramatic flair.

These photos can also be printed on the spot or downloaded digitally via QR code.

Both photo booths are free to use, but do be considerate if there’s a queue.

Keep each session to around five minutes, handle the equipment with care, and be respectful to fellow visitors.

Freebies and exclusive rewards at Uniqlo UT Graphic T Universe Pop-Up

After snapping photos at the booths, shoppers can keep the fun going with a range of freebies and prizes.

From 12 to 21 June, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$80 at the Uniqlo Orchard Central Global Flagship Store can redeem a free UT tote bag, so you can carry your haul home in style.

Available in several different colours, the tote bags are offered while stocks last.

If you’re the sort who likes dressing up your plushie charms, this one’s for you.

Customers who purchase any two pieces from the Monchhichi UT collection and tag @uniqlosg in a post at the UT Graphic T-Universe Pop-Up will receive one spin chance to win a tiny Monchhichi Uniqlo T-shirt made for charms and dolls.

It’s basically a mini version of your own tee, so you and your plushie can twin in matching Uniqlo fits.

Only 20 winners will be selected each day, so you’ll want to try your luck early.

Disney fans also have something to look forward to.

From 12 to 14 June only, customers who make a same-day purchase of any two pieces from the Mickey Mouse in Singapore UT collection or Disney UTme! collection can spin for a chance to win a pair of Disney Run 5km tickets.

Score exclusive collectibles too

Beyond these headline prizes, there are even more limited-edition collectibles to look out for.

These include Monchhichi stickers with selected purchases, exclusive UT sticker packs, MANGA 100 paper bags with qualifying collection purchases, and customisable UT clicker key charms.

All redemptions are available while stocks last.

Admission to the pop-up is free, so here’s everything you need to plan your visit:



Uniqlo UT Graphic T Universe Pop-Up

Address: Orchard Central Level 1 Atrium (outside Uniqlo store), 181 Orchard Road, Singapore 238896

Dates: 12 to 21 June 2026

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Somerset

For more information, visit the official website.

Also read: Uniqlo Singapore reports fraudulent accounts, warns customers about fake websites & impersonation scams

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