Car flips on its side in Punggol after drink-driving accident, bystanders try to break windshield with helmet

Bystanders attempt rescue in Punggol accident involving two cars, police arrest man for drink-driving

Bystanders rushed to help when a car flipped on its side after an accident in Punggol last night (9 June).

In an attempt to free a stuck occupant, they bashed at the windshield with a motorcycle helmet.

While nobody needed a trip to the hospital, the police ended up arresting a male driver for drink-driving.

Car knocks traffic light over in Punggol crash

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the incident occurred at the junction of Edgefield Plains and Punggol Drive at around 8.15pm on 9 June.

A video circulating on social media showed a black car flipped on its right side at a crossing.

In the crash, the car had smashed into the road divider fence and toppled a traffic light into the opposite road.

A large group of bystanders gathered by the flipped vehicle, presumably to free the driver stuck inside.

Bystanders try to break windshield open

One man, dressed in a Grab delivery shirt, battered at the windshield with a motorcycle helmet in an attempt to rescue the individual.

Despite his efforts, the windshield held strong.

Another man, dressed in a white T-shirt, subsequently took the helmet from him to try and break through the windshield.

After his unsuccessful attempt, a third man gave it a try with a barrage of front kicks.

When that didn’t work either, a fourth man grabbed the motorcycle helmet and swung it at the windshield repeatedly.

Shortly after, an SCDF fire truck arrived at the scene, sirens blaring.

Police arrest driver for drink-driving in Punggol accident

The SCDF told MS News that they assessed a person for minor injuries, but they refused conveyance to the hospital.

The police told MS News that the accident involved two cars, though only one could be seen in the video.

A 29-year-old male car driver was arrested for drink-driving. Police investigations are ongoing.

It is unclear if the arrested man was the driver of the black car.

Photos from the aftermath showed that workers had cordoned off the affected lanes with traffic cones.

They worked to clear the fallen objects and debris from the accident site.

Also read: Car flips upside-down in Woodlands multi-storey carpark, driver suffers minor injuries

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Laughs on Facebook and Singapura Channel on Facebook.