Man urges S’poreans to ‘be nicer to one another’ after auntie reacts angrily to his help at supermarket

Man confused after auntie he tried to help at FairPrice supermarket responded grumpily

A man was left puzzled after an attempt to help an auntie at a FairPrice supermarket was met with a disgruntled response.

However, he hopes the incident can serve as a reminder for Singaporeans to show one another more kindness and empathy.

Auntie accidentally knocks over groceries

Sharing the encounter in a TikTok video on 31 May, user @mongdonx recounted the encounter that left him puzzled when an auntie appeared upset after he tried to assist her.

The Original Poster (OP) said the incident took place while he was packing his groceries at a self-checkout kiosk.

The checkout area was relatively cramped, he said, with around six kiosks sharing a narrow walkway for shoppers heading in and out.

As he was preparing to leave, he noticed an auntie at a nearby kiosk accidentally knock some of her groceries onto the floor.

While bending down to pick them up, she unintentionally blocked the path of an uncle who was leaving.

The uncle allegedly responded with what the OP described as “the biggest sigh” he had ever heard.

He added that he felt sorry for the auntie, who appeared embarrassed by the situation.

Tries to help auntie at self-checkout area

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry this happened to you, Auntie. Let me just pick this up for you’,” The OP recalled.

The auntie, however, took the groceries from him and responded with a disgruntled “hmph” before walking away.

Although caught off guard, the OP said the experience made him reflect on how people may be dealing with unseen pressures in their daily lives.

He wondered whether factors such as Singapore’s hot weather or a stressful day could have affected the auntie’s mood.

Rather than dwelling on the awkward encounter, he used the incident to encourage others to be more patient and understanding towards one another.

“Come on, you know, we can all be a little bit nicer to one another,” he said.

Netizens appreciate OP for his kindness

His message resonated with many netizens who appreciated the OP for his kind actions.

One netizen felt sorry for the OP and agreed that “we do need to be kinder to each other”.

A commenter apologised for the OP’s bad experience and shared that they would be very happy if a young person had helped them in that situation.

Another TikTok user appreciated the OP for his “nice gesture” and remarked that maybe both the uncle and auntie were just stressed out.

Experience won’t deter from helping others, OP says

The incident took place on 30 May at around 4pm at FairPrice Finest, Raffles Holland V Mall, according to the OP, Don, 27, a partnerships manager.

“I was a little stunned by the situation as my initial reaction was to wonder if I had done something wrong,” he told MS News.

However, the experience will not deter me from helping others.

Don added that he still believes small acts of kindness and empathy can make a meaningful difference and hopes people can be more gracious in their daily interactions.

He also hopes that people can be friendlier, as small acts of warmth and understanding can have a positive impact on those around them.

“When someone is in need, offering help should come naturally and without hesitation,” Don said.

Also read: 2 strangers help boy at Kangkar LRT Station, among 5 honoured for acts of care

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Featured image adapted from @mongdonx on TikTok & NTUC FairPrice on Facebook. Left image for illustration purposes only.