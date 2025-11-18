2 strangers help boy at Kangkar LRT Station, among 5 honoured for acts of care

2 strangers work together to reunite lost boy with his family

Studies have shown that in crowded public spaces, people are often less likely to step forward to help — a response known as the bystander effect, where many assume someone else will or worry about being judged.

But two caring commuters broke that pattern and acted on instinct when they saw a boy who needed assistance at an LRT station.

Despite being complete strangers, Wong Jia Yi and Huang Zhimin worked together calmly and compassionately to make sure the boy found his way back to his family.

2 strangers help boy at Kangkar LRT station

Most of us probably wouldn’t take a second look at someone struggling at the faregates. But at about 7.15pm on 5 Aug 2024, Ms Huang noticed a young boy, around 11 or 12 years old, repeatedly trying to pass through the faregates at Kangkar LRT Station without success. He appeared confused and anxious.

Sensing something wrong, she went up to ask if he needed help. The boy couldn’t express himself clearly and only murmured in response. She was also unable to get a response when she asked about his parents.

Hearing his cries, Ms Wong, who happened to be passing by, stopped to offer help. Though the two women did not know each other, they began working together to comfort the boy and find a way to reach his family.

Ms Huang used the station intercom to alert the Customer Service Officer (CSO), while Ms Wong bought a drink from a nearby supermarket to help the boy calm down. After drinking it, he appeared more settled and was able to respond more clearly.

The CSO soon arrived to gather details from both women and called in TransCom officers, who later took over. That night, officers managed to contact the boy’s family, and he was safely reunited with his father at Rumbia LRT Station around 9.40pm.

Commuter aids elderly man who fell on the escalator

Ms Huang and Ms Wong are not alone — many others have also gone out of their way to help fellow commuters, proving that compassion still shines through, even in the rush of daily travel.

On the afternoon of 24 Oct 2024, Pan Peiwen Priscilla was on the escalator at Punggol MRT Station when she heard a commotion behind her. Turning around, she saw an elderly man tumble backwards and fall upside down in the middle of the long escalator.

Fellow commuters quickly pressed the escalator’s Emergency Stop button, while Ms Pan and others rushed to help the elderly man.

The man, who appeared to be in his 70s, had been holding onto a walking cane and carrying several heavy bags filled with Deepavali lighting items. Ms Pan later noted that his shoes — designed for people with diabetes — seemed unsteady, which might have caused him to lose his balance.

After helping him to the upper landing where he could rest, Ms Pan stayed by his side to reassure him while station staff called for an ambulance. The man was conscious but visibly shaken and declined to be taken to the hospital, saying he would use the lift instead of the escalator next time.

Not wanting him to make his way home alone, Ms Pan booked and paid for a taxi, accompanying him all the way to his flat to make sure he arrived safely. The next day, she messaged him to check on his condition and was relieved to hear that he was all right.

Commuter ensures injured woman gets to work safely

Not all those who need help are elderly. After exiting the faregates at Canberra MRT Station on 8 May 2025, Belinda Lee slipped, fell backward, and hit her head. Her belongings scattered across the floor as she felt dazed and in pain.

Nearby commuter Melvin Sim Wei Siang immediately went over to help. He picked up her belongings and guided her to a quieter, more comfortable spot, where a seat was provided by the station staff, away from the morning rush.

Mr Sim encouraged Ms Lee to seek medical attention, but she declined, worried about being late for work. Respecting her decision, he instead booked and paid for a Grab ride to ensure she reached her workplace safely.

While waiting together, station staff offered Ms Lee some sweets and water to help her feel better. Mr Sim stayed with her until the car arrived, even informing his own supervisor that he would be late.

Ms Lee later contacted him to thank him and share that she was recovering well. She also offered to repay him for the ride, but he declined.

That same morning, the station staff presented Mr Sim with a small token to thank him for his care.

Commuter comforts lost toddler on bus

For most parents, the thought of losing sight of their child is terrifying. But on 28 May 2025, a two- to three-year-old boy who had wandered out of his home alone was fortunate to meet Nordalina Binte Jumahat, who stepped in to help.

Just after boarding Bus 804, Ms Nordalina was approached by a middle-aged Chinese woman who pointed out a young Malay boy travelling by himself.

The toddler, who could only speak Malay, appeared lost but wasn’t crying. Around them, other commuters hesitated to act, until Ms Nordalina approached the boy and spoke to him in Malay.

Feeling assured, he allowed her to hold his hand, and sat on her lap. She then asked where his parents were, and he said they were still asleep at home, confirming that he had gone out on his own. When she later asked if he had wanted to go “jalan-jalan”, he nodded his head.

Although she was on her way to work, Ms Nordalina decided to derail her journey to ensure the boy’s safety. She stayed with him until the bus completed its route at Yishun Interchange, then worked with the bus captain to bring him to the Passenger Service Centre.

There, she waited first for TransCom officers, then for the boy’s parents, who arrived soon after, relieved and grateful for her help.

Caring Commuter Award 2025 recognises Good Samaritans for their caring acts

While these commuters acted out of compassion without expecting anything in return, their selfless gestures certainly did not go unnoticed. For their efforts, all five were nominated and honoured with the Commendation Award at the Caring Commuter Award 2025.

The annual award celebrates individuals who go above and beyond to care for others while taking public transport, reminding us that kindness can happen anywhere, even in the middle of a busy commute.

Through these stories, the Caring SG Commuters Movement continues to encourage empathy, inclusivity, and graciousness in our daily journeys.

The initiative also serves as a reminder that every small act of care — whether offering help to a lost child, comforting someone in distress, or lending a hand after a fall — can make public transport a more compassionate space for everyone.

Many others have also been recognised for their acts of care while taking public transport. To explore more uplifting stories and learn how you can be part of a kinder commute, visit the Caring SG Commuters online portal.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with the Public Transport Council, in support of the Caring SG Commuters Movement.

Featured image courtesy of Huang Zhimin and Wong Jia Yi.