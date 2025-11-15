Woman fractures hand after fall at LRT station, Sec 2 boys rush to help & accompany her to hospital

Greendale Secondary School students act quickly to help woman after LRT fall

Most of us move through our daily commute on autopilot — eyes on our phones, minds elsewhere, too tired from the daily grind to notice what’s happening around us. But two friends from Greendale Secondary School proved that empathy still thrives, even in the rush of city life.

When Tan Siew Hua fell down several steps at Meridian LRT Station earlier this year, Secondary 2 students Yash Raj and Chen Zugen immediately ran to help, responding with calmness and care beyond their years.

Their quick thinking not only ensured that Ms Tan received the medical attention she needed, but also changed her perception of today’s youth, inspiring her to make sure their kindness did not go unnoticed.

Boys rush to injured commuter’s aid after she falls at Meridian LRT Station

At around 3.30pm on 11 Feb 2025, Ms Tan was walking down a flight of stairs at Meridian LRT Station when she missed a step and tumbled four to five steps down.

She later recalled fearing that she might hit her head and be paralysed. Fortunately, her injuries were not that severe, though she was unable to walk properly and suspected she had fractured her right hand, something doctors later confirmed.

Hearing her cries for help, Raj and Zugen, who were nearby and about to head home in separate directions, rushed over without hesitation.

“We think it was a normal thing to do; if anyone heard a scream, they would also want to trace the sound and find out what happened,” the boys said.

But they did more than just “find out”. They helped Ms Tan to her feet, carried her bag, and guided her to a nearby clinic.

When they arrived, however, the clinic was experiencing high patient volume and unable to treat her injury. Without missing a beat, they decided to find another way to get her help.

‘We didn’t want her to be scared alone’

Using Ms Tan’s phone, the boys booked a Grab ride to Sengkang General Hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department and accompanied her to make sure she wouldn’t have to go by herself.

“She was visibly shaken, and her injury seemed quite bad. We didn’t want her to be scared alone,” they explained, adding that since they had no plans that afternoon, they decided to stay by her side.

Zugen briefly panicked when he thought he had misplaced his phone at the first clinic, but told Ms Tan that her condition was more important.

When they arrived at the hospital, both offered to remain with her until she was settled, but Ms Tan urged them to head home as it was already late.

That evening, around 10pm, one boy called and the other texted to check on her recovery, a simple gesture that deeply touched Ms Tan.

“I was heartened and relieved that there are such kind boys who are willing to rush to help a stranger,” she said.

Woman thanks boys for their help & nominates them for award

After recovering from an operation for her fractured hand, Ms Tan invited Raj and Zugen out for lunch at Swensen’s to thank them in person. Despite their insistence that a hawker meal would have been enough, she wanted to express her appreciation properly.

“We felt appreciated, though we didn’t think we did a lot for her,” the boys said, explaining that they accepted the invitation partly to see how Ms Tan was doing.

Ms Tan also wrote a note to Greendale Secondary School, praising the boys’ compassion. She hoped the school’s recognition would encourage other young people to show kindness in their everyday lives.

Some time later, when Ms Siew Hua shared about the boys’ kind deed with her friends, her friend suggested that she nominate them for the Caring Commuter Award 2025. But when she told them about it, they humbly declined.

“Honestly, we didn’t think it was necessary because it seemed like what most people would do when they witness others who need help,” they said, adding that there were others who might be more deserving of the award.

Ms Tan wasn’t surprised by their response. Having witnessed their sincerity, she knew they had helped out of pure kindness rather than for praise. Still, she felt their story could inspire others to do the same.

She told them it was up to the judges to decide who was most deserving, adding that acts of kindness should be shared so that more people might be encouraged to lend a hand when someone is in need.

Teens win Richard Magnus Award for the Outstanding Caring Commuter

Ms Tan’s belief in the boys’ act of care was later affirmed when Raj and Zugen received the Richard Magnus Award for the Outstanding Caring Commuter — the highest honour under the Caring Commuter Award.

The award recognises commuters who have gone above and beyond to help others in need, reflecting the spirit of the Caring SG Commuters Movement, which promotes care, graciousness, and inclusivity across Singapore’s public transport network.

“We really didn’t think we needed to be recognised for something small that we did,” they shared. “But receiving the award is a reminder to always be kind to others and lend a hand when they are in need.”

Both credited their siblings for shaping their outlook — Zugen said his sister had always reminded him that helping others is the “bare minimum thing to do”, while Raj mentioned that his brother often encouraged him to be helpful to others.

Ms Tan is, of course, happy that Raj and Zugen were awarded, saying: “Without these two boys who took the trouble to assist me, I would never know that teenagers can be so respectful and caring.”

To learn more about the Caring SG Commuters initiative and read more inspiring stories like this, visit the Caring SG Commuters portal.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with the Public Transport Council, in support of the Caring SG Commuters Movement.

Featured image courtesy of Yash Raj and Chen Zugen.