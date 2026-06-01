Drunk man holds auxiliary police officer hostage with knife at Geylang, gets over 11 months’ jail

Drunk man gets jail for holding officer hostage with stolen knife, was suffering from hallucinations

A 46-year-old Singaporean man has been sentenced to 11 months and six weeks in jail after taking an auxiliary police officer hostage with a knife at a Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar, while under the influence of alcohol.

At the time, the defendant was experiencing hallucinations from untreated schizophrenia and believed that he was going to be murdered by his former boss.

He eventually let his hostage go after being convinced by passers-by.

Defendant hallucinates that former boss plotting against him

According to Shin Min Daily News, 46-year-old Li Yongfeng was diagnosed with schizophrenia from a young age.

He refused to take medication for his condition and had been drinking alcohol heavily since the start of 2026. This resulted in auditory hallucinations after each drinking session.

On the night of 9 March, Li got into an argument with his wife, who was in China, over the phone.

He proceeded to a Ramadan bazaar at Geylang Serai, where he drank three cans of beer.

Because of the drinking, he experienced hallucinations that his former boss in China had tracked him down to Singapore.

Li believed that his former boss had burnt down his home, killed his family, and was now going to murder him.

He also presumed that the Singapore Police Force would collude with his boss to get him.

Hostage situation unfolds at bazaar

Li then stole a 15cm long knife from a stall at the bazaar and spotted a 41-year-old auxiliary police officer at the roadside.

Assuming him to be a regular police officer, Li planned to hold him hostage so he could be escorted to the Chinese Embassy.

Dashcam footage showed Li walking up behind the unsuspecting officer and grabbing him by the neck.

Threatening him with the knife, Li yelled for the police and the embassy to be called.

Passers-by called the police and attempted to persuade the defendant to stop.

The negotiations worked, as Li realised he was endangering the officer’s safety. He dropped the knife and apologised to the auxiliary police officer.

The passers-by then restrained him until the police arrived and arrested him.

He was transported to the Police Cantonment Complex, seated between two police officers in the car.

When they arrived at the police station, Li’s hallucinations returned and made him believe that the officers would hand him over to his former boss.

As a result, he struggled and headbutted them before being subdued

Judge says defendant did not take medication, leading to episode

On 11 March, Li received four charges, including theft, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

He was also remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

A psychological evaluation indicated that his erratic actions were the result of his mental condition.

On 28 May, the self-represented Li pleaded guilty in court. The judge acknowledged that he committed the serious offences during a schizophrenic episode.

However, the judge pointed out that the episode occurred because the defendant refused to take his medication or cooperate with available treatment.

Li thus received 11 months and six weeks in jail.

Also read: Man allegedly injures security officer with knife at Geylang bazaar, gets arrested

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Featured image adapted from sgfollowsall on Telegram and by MS News.