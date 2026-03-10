Man allegedly injures auxiliary police officer with knife at Geylang bazaar, gets arrested

The auxiliary police officer suffered minor injuries and was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

By - 11 Mar 2026, 1:24 am

Man seen allegedly wielding knife & holding auxiliary police officer in a headlock at Geylang bazaar

A man has been arrested after allegedly injuring an auxiliary police officer with a knife at the Geylang Ramadan bazaar on Monday (9 March) night.

Dashcam footage posted in the sgfollowsall Telegram channel showed the suspect allegedly wielding a knife as he attacked the officer from behind.

Source: sgfollowsall on Telegram

Officer approached from behind by man with knife at Geylang bazaar

The clip, which had a timestamp of 10.57pm on 9 March, was taken by a motorist that was waiting at a red light along Sims Avenue.

It showed the officer also waiting to cross the road at the pedestrian crossing, next to the bazaar.

Source: sgfollowsall on Telegram

He was however approached from behind by a man in a light blue shirt.

Source: sgfollowsall on Telegram

The man brandished an apparent knife in one hand as he reached for the unsuspecting officer.

Source: sgfollowsall on Telegram

Man grabs officer from the back, later arrested

The man swiftly grabbed the officer with one arm, holding him in a headlock.

Source: sgfollowsall on Telegram

As the camcar started moving off, the officer was seen struggling.

Source: sgfollowsall on Telegram

A photo shared on the same channel showed a man being taken away in handcuffs by three police officers.

Source: sgfollowsall on Telegram

45-year-old man allegedly pointed knife at auxiliary police officer: SPF

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it had received calls for assistance at about 9.50pm on 9 March.

A 45-year-old man had allegedly pointed a knife at a male auxiliary police officer, according to preliminary investigations.

Members of the public disarmed and subdued the man.

He was later arrested for criminal intimidation, with a knife was seized as evidence.

Auxiliary police officer sent to hospital for minor injuries

The auxiliary police officer suffered minor injuries, ST understands.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it received a call for assistance along Sims Avenue at about 10.50pm on the same night.

One person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Featured image adapted from sgfollowsall on Telegram.

