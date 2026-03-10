Man allegedly injures auxiliary police officer with knife at Geylang bazaar, gets arrested

Man seen allegedly wielding knife & holding auxiliary police officer in a headlock at Geylang bazaar

A man has been arrested after allegedly injuring an auxiliary police officer with a knife at the Geylang Ramadan bazaar on Monday (9 March) night.

Dashcam footage posted in the sgfollowsall Telegram channel showed the suspect allegedly wielding a knife as he attacked the officer from behind.

Officer approached from behind by man with knife at Geylang bazaar

The clip, which had a timestamp of 10.57pm on 9 March, was taken by a motorist that was waiting at a red light along Sims Avenue.

It showed the officer also waiting to cross the road at the pedestrian crossing, next to the bazaar.

He was however approached from behind by a man in a light blue shirt.

The man brandished an apparent knife in one hand as he reached for the unsuspecting officer.

Man grabs officer from the back, later arrested

The man swiftly grabbed the officer with one arm, holding him in a headlock.

As the camcar started moving off, the officer was seen struggling.

A photo shared on the same channel showed a man being taken away in handcuffs by three police officers.

45-year-old man allegedly pointed knife at auxiliary police officer: SPF

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it had received calls for assistance at about 9.50pm on 9 March.

A 45-year-old man had allegedly pointed a knife at a male auxiliary police officer, according to preliminary investigations.

Members of the public disarmed and subdued the man.

He was later arrested for criminal intimidation, with a knife was seized as evidence.

Auxiliary police officer sent to hospital for minor injuries

The auxiliary police officer suffered minor injuries, ST understands.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it received a call for assistance along Sims Avenue at about 10.50pm on the same night.

One person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Also read: Man Allegedly Sets Fire In Toa Payoh & Charges At Police Officers With Knife, Gets Tasered

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from sgfollowsall on Telegram.