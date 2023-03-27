Man Allegedly Sets Fire In Toa Payoh & Charges At Police Officers With Knife, Gets Tasered

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

61-Year-Old Tasered After Alleged Attack On Police Officers In Toa Payoh

A 61-year-old man allegedly set a house on fire, and charged police officers with a knife in Toa Payoh. Police subsequently tasered him.

They later found two other weapons in his possession.

The man was charged on Saturday (25 Mar) for possessing an offensive weapon.

Man tasered after charging at police in Toa Payoh

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), police received a call for assistance regarding a man setting a house on fire at Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 8pm on 24 Mar.

He was seen to be armed with a knife at the time.

The 61-year-old reportedly brandished the knife and charged at police officers upon seeing them.

Pictures reveal the knife is about 39cm long.

Officers instructed the man to stop his aggressive conduct. However, he apparently remained aggressive and refused to comply.

As a result, police officers had to thus resort to tasing the man in order to disarm him. They also used “necessary force” to subdue him.

The police found a total of three weapons in his possession, including the knife, a hammer and a Swiss Army knife.

The man was charged in court the next day under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

SPF said in a news release that they do not tolerate acts of violence which threaten the safety of members of the public and public officers performing their duties.

