Woman With Knife In Tampines Police Stand-Off To Be Charged With Possession Of Offensive Weapons

Woman In Tampines Stand-Off With Police Will Be Charged In Court On 21 Sep

The 53-year-old woman who was arrested on Monday (19 Sep) following a stand-off with police outside a school in Tampines will be charged in court tomorrow (21 Sep).

According to police, she will be charged with possession of offensive weapons in a public place.

She had brandished a knife at officers who arrived at the scene and also used it to stab herself in the abdomen.

In addition, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) will investigate her for suspected drug-related offences.

Woman brandished knife & refused to put it down

Videos on social media show the woman waving a knife and shouting at officers outside St. Hilda’s Secondary School.

After a tense stand-off, police eventually managed to subdue her. She was arrested and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

On Tuesday (20 Sep), The Straits Times (ST) reported that the police released a statement revealing more about what went down.

They shared that the woman had brandished a knife at the officers and used the weapon to stab herself in the stomach.

She ignored officers’ instructions to put the knife down and even threatened to cut her own throat.

One of the officers then used a taser on the woman to prevent her from injuring herself.

After subduing her, the police arrested the woman and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed her to Changi General Hospital.

A total of two knives were seized from the woman’s possession.

For her crimes, the woman will be charged with the possession of offensive weapons in a public place.

ST notes that such an offence carries a prison term of up to three years as well as at least six strokes of the cane.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) adds that the woman has also been apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

In addition, the CNB is also investigating her for suspected drug-related offences.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force via Channel NewsAsia & Our Singapore on Facebook.