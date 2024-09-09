Young woman in Japan who performed first aid on unconscious man turns out to be doctor and idol

Viral video of woman performing first aid reveals she’s a doctor and idol in Japan

A viral video featuring a young woman administering first aid to an unconscious man in Japan took a surprising turn when it was revealed that she is not only a medical doctor but also an idol.

The 27-year-old, Maika Kitamura, is a member of the new idol group NEO à la mode and has gained widespread attention for her heroic actions, as well as her intriguing dual identity.

Video of woman performing first aid goes viral

On 21 Aug, a video posted on X showed Kitamura, dressed casually in white, attending to a man lying unconscious on the ground, while onlookers stood by.

In the video, she identified herself as a doctor and instructed bystanders to call an ambulance as she swiftly checked the man’s pulse and administered first aid.

Woman in video identified as idol and doctor

Japanese media soon identified Kitamura as the ‘idol doctor’. It was revealed that she has been practising medicine for three years, after passing the national medical exam in 2022.

On 24 Aug, Kitamura responded to the viral post with a quote tweet, saying: “We’ve been receiving various comments about this video every day.”

She added: “It’s natural to feel helpless in situations like this. However, just mustering the courage to call for help can lead to saving someone’s life. Thanks to the support of so many people, we were able to safely hand over the patient to the ambulance.”

“We’re truly grateful,” she concluded.

In an interview with Fuji TV, Kitamura recounted the events of that day.

She explained that she had just finished idol practice and was heading home when she came across the unconscious man lying on the floor.

Relying on her medical training, she immediately took action, identifying herself as a doctor before providing emergency first aid.

Kitamura stressed the importance of people stepping in to help in similar situations, saying: “I can’t do it alone.”

Dual identity captures public’s attention

Kitamura’s unique identity as both a doctor and an idol has captured the attention of social media users, particularly in China, where the video gained significant traction.

Her group, NEO アラモード” (NEO à la mode), had only debuted in June, and Kitamura’s role within the group comes with the fitting nickname “medical green.”

Her X profile even features the catchphrase: “Your doctor who’s available 365 days a year!”

Despite her rising fame, Kitamura says she will continue to balance her work as a doctor with her dreams of becoming an idol, demonstrating her commitment to both careers.

