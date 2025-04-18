Woman in Thailand gives birth on roadside, abandons newborn to die while celebrating Songkran

Woman abandons newborn after giving birth on street to celebrate Songkran

While many were celebrating Songkran — the Thai New Year — on Monday (14 April), a 27-year-old woman gave birth by the roadside in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district and allegedly abandoned the newborn, who later died.

She then rejoined her friends at nearby water festivities soon after, as if nothing had happened.

Dead baby found near parked car

The horrifying discovery was first shared on Facebook by a local news page on Tuesday (16 April), along with CCTV footage showing the woman giving birth.

In the clip, she’s seen crouching near a parked car, pulling down her trousers, delivering the baby, and walking away.

According to Thaiger, the baby was found near Rotsarin Village along Soi Kosum Ruamjai 34.

Rescuers said the infant was still alive when found and attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) — but sadly, the child did not survive.

Woman leaves newborn to celebrate Songkran

The woman, identified as Piyathida, was reportedly seen splashing water and celebrating Songkran with friends just metres from where the baby was found.

She initially denied giving birth, claiming she was on her period despite visibly bleeding.

As her condition worsened, she eventually admitted to delivering the baby.

Another clip shows Piyathida sitting by the roadside as rescuers try in vain to revive the newborn.

The area where she had given birth was visibly covered in blood.

She was later taken to Prachathipat Hospital for treatment.

Woman allegedly couldn’t remember who baby’s father was

Superintendent Phuwadon Aoonpho of Don Mueang Police Station told local media that Piyathida is still recovering in hospital and has not yet been fully questioned.

He assured the public she will face legal consequences for her actions.

The unemployed 27-year-old reportedly admitted she didn’t know who the baby’s father was.

She is also believed to have two other children, a boy and a girl, both currently in the care of her ex-husbands’ families.

A former friend, 20-year-old Am, said she had suspected Piyathida was pregnant and even asked her directly, but Piyathida denied it, saying she’d just gained weight.

Piyathida’s mother, who is remarried to a German man, reportedly sends her 700 baht (about S$28) a day.

Facebook user claiming to be woman apologises

A Facebook user claiming to be Piyathida has since posted an apology, saying she did not intend to abandon the newborn.

She explained that she only realised she was pregnant around six months along and was too scared to tell her family as she wasn’t working and relied on her mother for support.

The father left her once he learned of the pregnancy.

On the day of the incident, she had taken drugs and wasn’t thinking clearly.

She thought she just needed to urinate but was shocked when the baby unexpectedly came out.

Piyathida expressed deep regret for her actions, accepted responsibility, and asked for a second chance.

