3 men arrested after allegedly robbing woman of S$50K at MBS, locking her & child in hotel balcony

3 Chinese nationals to be charged with robbery with hurt at MBS

Three male Chinese nationals have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a woman of S$50,000 in cash at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

After the incident, the victim and her child were locked in the balcony of a hotel room, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News on Tuesday (2 June).

Victim agreed to exchange S$50K for foreign currency

The woman, 45, had gotten to know somebody who purportedly offered foreign currency exchange services over a messaging platform.

She agreed to meet up to exchange S$50,000 in cash for an unspecified foreign currency.

The exchanged funds were to be deposited into her e-banking wallet.

Victim led to MBS hotel room, restrained her by the neck

The woman was told to bring the cash to the vicinity of Bayfront Avenue, and she brought her child as well.

They met a man who brought them to a hotel room, where a second man was waiting in the bathroom.

MBS is the only hotel along Bayfront Avenue.

When the woman took out the cash, one of the men allegedly restrained her by the neck and demanded the money.

She and her child were subsequently locked in the room’s balcony. They sustained minor injuries.

Police identify MBS robbery suspects within 4 hours

SPF was alerted to the incident at about 7pm on Monday (1 June).

Officers from the Central Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre and Airport Police Division conducted follow-up investigations and used images from CCTV and police cameras.

They identified the three Chinese nationals, aged between 29 and 34, within four hours of the report being made.

Men arrested after plane turns back to gate

By this time, however, the men had already boarded a Shanghai-bound flight at Changi Airport.

Nevertheless, the plane was recalled to the gate, leading to their successful arrests.

The S$50,000 in cash was recovered from the suspects. It was seized as a case exhibit.

On Wednesday (3 June), the three men will be charged with robbery with hurt under Section 394 of the Penal Code 1871.

Offenders convicted of this offence face a prison term of between five and 20 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane,

Members of the public should exercise caution when exchanging currency

SPF said it will not tolerate such “brazen acts of crime” and will “spare no effort” to apprehend offenders in accordance with the law.

It advised members of the public to exercise caution when engaging in currency exchange arrangements with unknown parties. This is particularly if they were contacted through social media or messaging platforms.

They should also use licensed money changers for such transactions.

Victims of suspected robbery cases should remain calm and look out for the culprit’s physical appearance and distinctive features, SPF added.

They should then notify the police as soon as possible.

Also read: Man allegedly tries to rob Simei moneychanger with handwritten note, charged with attempted robbery

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Featured image from MS News and adapted from Singapore Police Force.