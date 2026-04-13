Man allegedly tries to rob Simei moneychanger with handwritten note, charged with attempted robbery

Simei moneychanger refused to hand cash to 58-year-old M’sian during alleged attempted robbery

A 58-year-old Malaysian allegedly tried to rob a moneychanger in Simei by passing him a handwritten note, but failed to get any cash.

He was charged with attempted robbery, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Sunday (12 April).

Man allegedly demands cash from Simei moneychanger after showing note

According to preliminary investigations, the man approached a moneychanger along Simei Street 6 and showed him a note which said:

Quiet! Give me all SGD + MYR + USD. Do not move!

He then allegedly demanded that the moneychanger hand over the cash.

Simei moneychanger calls the police over attempted robbery

However, the moneychanger refused to hand over any cash and the man fled the scene.

The victim, who did not lose any money and was not injured, later called the police.

SPF said it was alerted to a case of attempted robbery at about 4.20pm last Saturday (11 April).

Man arrested within 8 hours

Officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre identified the man after conducting ground enquiries and viewing images from CCTVs and police cameras.

He was arrested within eight hours of the report being made.

Man charged with attempted robbery

The man, identified by The Straits Times as Malaysian Leong Kok Keong, was charged in court on Monday (13 April).

He faces one count of attempted robbery under Section 393 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he may be jailed for between two and seven years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

But he cannot be caned as he is over 50.

He will appear in court again on 20 April.

Members of the public should remain calm during such cases

SPF said it will not tolerate such “brazen acts of crime” and will “spare no effort” to apprehend offenders in accordance with the law.

Members of the public who encounter such cases were advised to remain calm and look out for the culprit’s physical appearance and distinctive features.

They should then notify the police as soon as possible.

Also read: 3 men arrested for armed robbery after allegedly assaulting 4 victims in Farrer Park unit

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.