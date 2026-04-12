3 men arrested for armed robbery after allegedly assaulting 4 victims in Farrer Park unit

Men arrested for alleged armed robbery at Farrer Park unit, knife recovered

Three men have been arrested after allegedly entering a unit in Farrer Park and assaulting four victims inside.

They will be charged with armed robbery with hurt, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement sent to The Straits Times (ST) on Sunday (12 April).

Trio allegedly use knife to demand cash from 4 victims

The three men had allegedly arranged to go to the residential unit along Rangoon Road, SPF said.

Once inside, one of them allegedly wielded a knife, which was used to threaten the four victims who were in the unit.

Cash was demanded from the four victims, who were also assaulted.

Victims hand over cash & gold, 3 suffer injuries

Fearing the consequences, the victims handed the suspects more than S$16,300 in cash, a gold chain and a gold bracelet, the police said.

The three suspects then fled the scene.

Three of the victims suffered minor injuries.

Police arrest trio the next day

SPF was alerted to the incident at about 11.25pm last Friday (10 April).

Police officers identified the three men after conducting ground enquiries and viewing images from police cameras.

The trio were arrested along Marsiling Drive the next day (11 April), during which a knife seized as evidence.

Men to be charged with armed robbery on 13 April

The three men will be charged in court on Monday (13 April) with the offence of armed robbery with hurt under the Penal Code 1871.

They face a prison term of between five and 20 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

SPF advised members of the public who encounter armed robbers to remain calm and look out for the culprit’s physical appearance and distinctive features.

They should then notify the police as soon as possible.

Also read: 3 arrested for causing hurt in committing robbery after locking themselves in Jurong East flat

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.