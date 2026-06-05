Skypark Sentosa set to relaunch with tallest dry slides in SEA on 7 June

Skypark Sentosa relaunching on 7 June with tallest slides in SEA, measuring 44m tall

Skypark Sentosa will be relaunching on 7 June, complete with two of the tallest dry slides in Southeast Asia (SEA).

The Skyslides by Klook both stand at 44 metres, with one even offering views of Sentosa on the way down.

Visitors get choice between two slides at Skypark Sentosa

Skypark Sentosa closed its doors on 5 Jan for upgrades and renovations.

After a long wait by regulars and thrill seekers, ZJ Adventures announced on 4 June that Skypark Sentosa will be opening its doors, this time with a brand new attraction.

Intertwined around each other and the bungee jumping tower are a pair of blue and orange slides.

ZJ Adventures claimed that the enclosed slides are the tallest dry slides in SEA at 44 metres tall.

Skydrop, coloured in blue, is also allegedly the world’s tallest land-based drop slide.

The U-shaped slide starts with an exhilarating drop before transitioning into a smooth, curved descent.

The Big Klook Slide, wrapped in Klook’s orange theme, offers a more relaxed, family-friendly ride from the same height.

It features a built-in conveyor system, UV lightning for immersion, and the ability to choose music and audiovisual elements.

Furthermore, riders going down The Big Klook Slide get a panoramic view of Sentosa through the windows.

Bungy Jump and Giant Swing returning with Skypark Sentosa relaunch

Skyslides by Klook also marks Klook’s first branded attraction.

Zishan Amir, CEO of ZJ Adventures, stated that visitors want to experience rides in a way that “feels right” for them, rather than just about extreme thrills.

Additionally, Skypark Sentosa’s relaunch will bring back the Bungy Jump, Giant Swing, and Skybridge to the public.

After a long day on the attractions, visitors can head to Summerhouse for the beach club and dining experience.

Tickets for Sentosa slides sold in multi-ride packages

If the Skyslides have interested you, bookings are available through Klook and Skypark Sentosa’s website.

Tickets come in packages of two or three rides, with visitors able to mix and match the rides between Skydrop and The Big Klook Slide.

The two-ride package costs S$28 while the three-ride package goes for S$33.

Additionally, the first 1,000 Skyslides ticket packages purchased will come with a complimentary Slide Video worth S$20.

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Featured image courtesy of Skypark Sentosa.