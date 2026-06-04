16-year-old boy in Thailand allegedly stabs stepfather to death for attacking his mother

Teenager allegedly stabbed stepfather after witnessing him assaulting his mother

A domestic dispute turned deadly in Thailand earlier this week, when a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his stepfather to death.

This occurred after the teenager tried to protect his mother from being assaulted by her intoxicated husband, reported Thailand’s Khaosod News.

49-year-old man found dead with stab wound

At about 8.50pm local time on Tuesday (2 June), the local police received a report of a fatal assault at a residence in the Tha Bo subdistrict of Nong Khai Province, in Thailand’s north-east.

Upon their arrival, the officers found the homeowner, 49-year-old Mr Bawon (transliterated from Thai), in the bedroom.

He was found lying on his back on the floor, wearing only shorts.

He had sustained a single 10cm stab wound to his abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teenage suspect did not flee, knife seized

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy who is the stepson of the deceased, did not flee after the incident.

In fact, he waited for the police to arrive, according to Matichon.

Officers also found a 12cm-long kitchen knife stained with blood, which was seized as evidence.

Stepfather reportedly assaulted teenager when he tried to defend his mother

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mr Bawon lived in the house with his 44-year-old wife.

The teenage suspect is her son from a previous marriage.

The stepfather had reportedly been consuming alcohol since that afternoon.

At around 8.30pm, a heated argument erupted between him and his wife, and he attacked her.

When the teenager tried to intervene, he was also beaten by his stepfather, leaving him with facial injuries and a split lip.

Teenager allegedly stabbed stepfather in the abdomen

In response, the teenager allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife from the top of the refrigerator and stabbed his stepfather once in the abdomen.

Mr Bawon collapsed and succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The boy told the police that he had not had any issues with his stepfather until that night, when he attacked his mother.

He did not expect him to die when he stabbed him, he claimed.

Teenager charged with murder

The teenager has been taken into custody and preliminarily charged with murder.

He will be questioned in accordance with the standard legal procedures related to children and youth.

Police are currently gathering evidence at the scene of the incident as part of the investigation.

Also read: 15-year-old in Thailand allegedly shoots father 8 times after years of physical abuse



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