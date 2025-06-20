15-year-old in Thailand allegedly shoots father 8 times after years of physical abuse

Thai teen shoots father after enduring years of abuse

A 15-year-old teen in Buriram, Thailand, has been arrested after allegedly shooting his father eight times in a desperate act to end years of physical abuse, according to Thai news outlet Workpoint News.

The shocking incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday (17 June) in Ban Nong Hua Chang Pattana, Lam Plai Mat District.

At around 7.45pm, the teenager opened fire on his 51-year-old father, identified only as Choksan (name transliterated from Thai), using a 9mm handgun reportedly belonging to the man himself.

The one bullet that struck the victim under the right armpit caused serious internal injuries.

The father was rushed to Buriram Hospital, where he remains in treatment.

Suspect claims that father beat him since he was 8

During questioning by Police Colonel Wachirawit Wannathani, the boy admitted to the shooting and said it stemmed from years of physical abuse.

He claimed the violence began when he was just eight years old, and never stopped.

“He slapped me, punched me, kicked me,” the teen told investigators. “I couldn’t take it anymore.”

On the day of the shooting, the boy said his father had beaten him once again, this time in front of his mother.

Consumed by rage, he retrieved the handgun and fired.

He said he had learned how to load the gun by watching YouTube videos and did not know how many bullets landed on his target.

The teen claimed he acted out of desperation and immediately expressed regret.

Family confirms history of abuse

The boy’s 63-year-old grandmother confirmed the years of abuse, stating that her grandson had endured relentless physical assaults from his father, despite repeated pleas from both her and the boy’s mother to stop.

She recalled injuries including split eyebrows, open head wounds, a dislocated tooth, and one punch that nearly cost him an eye.

About 10 days before the incident, the teen reportedly told her: “Why was I even born? Why do I have to suffer like this?”

He had also asked if he would go to hell for killing someone.

The grandmother tried to console and dissuade him, telling him it was wrong since the man was his father and he provided for him.

However, despite her efforts, tragedy followed.

Police investigation ongoing

Police are currently investigating to whom the weapon belongs.

As the suspect is a minor, formal charges have not yet been filed.

Authorities will consult with prosecutors and a multidisciplinary team to determine next steps.

