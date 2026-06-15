Grade 3 student chases teacher with machete at school in Thailand

Grade 3 student chases teacher with machete at Sakon Nakhon school

A primary school teacher narrowly escaped injury after a Grade 3 student allegedly chased her with a machete at a school in Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon Province.

Boy caught chasing female teacher while holding knife

A short clip was shared on the Facebook page Social Hunter 2022 last Sunday (14 June), showing the teacher scampering for safety as the young boy followed behind with a large blade in hand.

The video has since gone viral, with over 83,000 views and 140 comments at the time of writing.

According to the page, the student had reportedly displayed violent behaviour over an extended period, but the school failed to address the issue.

Some parents had previously transferred their children to other schools after previous incidents involving the boy.

Teacher allegedly reprimanded student, leaving him angry

According to social activist Ms Chalida, also known as Ton Or Pen Nueng (name transliterated from Thai), the incident occurred on 12 June.

The boy, aged about nine, had argued with a classmate. His teacher intervened and reprimanded the young boy. He responded by verbally abusing his teacher.

Consequently, the boy was sent home, and his parents were informed of the situation.

Soon after, he allegedly returned to school carrying the machete and sought out the teacher who had reprimanded him.

The situation escalated when the student chased the teacher across the school grounds, sending his peers to tears and a state of panic.

A school caretaker later persuaded the boy to move to an open playground and calmly convinced him to put down the weapon.

Had a history of aggressive acts

Ms Chalida said the child had previously bullied classmates, made threats, and allegedly extorted money from other students.

The institution had previously arranged for him to attend classes online. However, when he returned to lessons in school, his behaviour took a turn for the worse.

Relevant agencies contacted to handle the case

Fearing for the safety of the school community, Ms Chalida reached out to the head of the Sakon Nakhon Child Protection Home.

Officials said a multidisciplinary team would visit to assess the situation, investigate the child’s family background, and provide protection and support.

Authorities are expected to determine measures to ensure safety while offering rehabilitation for the student.

Also read: Student in South Korea charged for assaulting teacher with baseball bat, fracturing his rib



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Featured image adapted from Social Hunter 2022 on Facebook and Chalida Phalamat on Facebook.