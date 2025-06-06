Student in South Korea charged for assaulting teacher with baseball bat, fracturing his rib

Student in South Korea attacks teacher with baseball bat, fracturing his rib

A student in South Korea has been arrested after attacking his male teacher with a baseball bat during class, leaving the educator with a fractured rib.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the incident occurred on 30 May at around 9.50am during a physical education class at a middle school in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

The student, a boy in his teens, allegedly swung the bat multiple times at the teacher, a man in his 50s, inflicting significant injuries including a broken rib.

The teacher is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Student was unhappy with teaching methods

Police said the assault took place on the school’s outdoor field and was witnessed by other students.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the student had expressed dissatisfaction with the teacher’s instructional methods.

Suwon Nambu Police Station confirmed the student was brought in for questioning on suspicion of aggravated assault, a charge under Korean law applied when bodily harm is inflicted using a weapon or other dangerous means.

A formal suspect interview had not yet been conducted, as investigations into the motive were still ongoing.

The Suwon Office of Education has also launched its own inquiry into the incident.

Teachers’ union calls for stricter penalties for violence against educators

In response to the incident, the Gyeonggi branch of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union (KTU) issued a statement condemning the growing number of assaults on teachers and calling for urgent reforms.

The union demanded not only immediate medical and psychological support for the injured teacher, but also a thorough investigation into the case and the deployment of school-based police officers.

It also called for new legislation imposing harsher penalties for attacking teachers, similar to those currently protecting healthcare professionals under South Korean law.

Under existing laws, general assault carries a sentence of up to two years in prison or a 5 million won (S$4,700) fine.

Assaulting medical workers, however, may result in five years’ imprisonment or a 50 million won (S$47,000) fine.

The KTU argued that teachers, like doctors, perform public service roles and deserve similar legal safeguards.

“This incident reflects years of silence and inaction as teachers’ authority has been steadily eroded,” the union said.

