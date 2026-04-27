Isetan NEX closes down on 26 April after 15 years, staff wave goodbye as shutters lower

Isetan NEX closes down after 15 years of operations, staff bid farewell as shutters lower

After 15 years of operations, Isetan closed its outlet at NEX mall in Serangoon for good on Sunday (26 April).

On its final day, its staff bid farewell to customers as its shutters lowered for the last time.

Isetan thanks customers for support at NEX

In a Facebook post on Monday (27 April), Isetan Singapore announced that its NEX store had officially shut down the day before.

This followed the expiry of its lease agreement, it said.

It extended its appreciation to stakeholders and customers for their support over the last 15 years.

Isetan is now left with just one branch at Shaw House in Scotts Road. It welcomed the public to continue “creating new memories” there.

Isetan opened together with NEX in 2010

Isetan had been an anchor tenant of NEX from the very beginning, opening together with the mall in 2010.

However, in December last year, the mall confirmed on Facebook that Isetan would be closing in April this year.

It also teased “new and exciting offerings” coming to the mall and asked customers to “stay tuned”.

The closure of Isetan NEX came more than five months after its store in Tampines Mall shut down on 9 Nov 2025 after 30 years there.

Isetan NEX held clearance sale befor closing

Leading up to its shuttering, Isetan NEX had been holding moving-out sales to clear inventory.

It offered discounts of up to 70% on items including kitchenware, cookware, drinkware, tableware, and even electrical appliances.

This led to crowds thronging the store for one last bargain.

Isetan NEX closes by bidding farewell to customers

When the shutters went down for the final time, Isetan NEX store manager Gladys Kan gave a farewell speech to customers.

She thanked customers for their support and kindness over the last 15 years, and wished them good health and happiness.

She also urged them to continue supporting the store’s remaining branch in Scotts Road.

With that, the staff bowed in thanks and waved goodbye as the shutters slowly lowered.

Isetan also shut down stores in Parkway Parade & Westgate

Isetan, which started operations in Singapore in 1972, was Singapore’s first Japanese department store.

At its peak, it had seven stores islandwide, including one in Wisma Atria.

But in 2020, its Westgate branch in Jurong East shut down.

Around two years later, its store in Parkway Parade shuttered in Jan 2022.

Also read: Isetan Tampines Mall closes down after 30 years of operations, staff bid farewell as shutters lower

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ronald Chan on Facebook.