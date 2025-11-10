Isetan Tampines Mall closes down after 30 years of operations, staff bid farewell as shutters lower

Isetan Tampines Mall closes down on 9 Nov after lease expires

An iconic presence in the neighbourhood, Isetan has closed down its outlet in Tampines Mall after 30 years of operations.

On its final day on Sunday (9 Nov), its staff bid a bittersweet farewell to customers as its shutters lowered for the last time.

Isetan thanks customers for support in Tampines Mall

In a Facebook post on Monday (10 Nov), Isetan Singapore announced that its Tampines Mall store had officially shut down the day before.

This followed the expiry of its lease agreement, it said.

It extended its appreciation to stakeholders and customers for their support over the last 30 years.

Isetan is now left with two branches: NEX mall in Serangoon and Shaw House in Orchard. It welcomed the public to continue their patronage at these outlets.

Isetan opened together with Tampines Mall in 1996

Isetan had been an anchor tenant of Tampines Mall from the very beginning, opening together with the mall in 1996.

However, in May, the mall confirmed on Facebook that Isetan would be closing in November.

It told The Straits Times that the decision to close was made “after careful consideration”.

An Isetan spokesperson said the closure would allow the company to better align with its business objectives.

Leading up to its shuttering, the store had been holding moving out sales to clear inventory.

Isetan Tampines bids farewell to customers

In a TikTok video posted on Monday (9 Nov), the “boss” of Isetan Tampines was seen giving a farewell speech to customers.

She said it had been a pleasure to serve customers there and hoped to see them at Isetan’s remaining stores.

After she bowed in thanks, the shutters slowly lowered, and staff waved goodbye.

The original poster reminisced that Isetan Tampines was the store where her mother first took her clothes shopping, 26 long years ago.

She thanked it for the “moments, smiles and memories” for the past 30 years.

Isetan also shut down stores in Parkway Parade & Westgate

Isetan Tampines Mall’s closure comes almost four years after its store in Parkway Parade shuttered in January 2022.

Two years before that, in 2020, its Westgate branch in Jurong East shut down.

Isetan, which started operations in Singapore in 1972, was Singapore’s first Japanese department store.

At its peak, it had seven stores islandwide, including one in Wisma Atria.

