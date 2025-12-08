Isetan NEX to shutter in April 2026 after 15 years, only 1 store will remain in Orchard

Isetan NEX will close 5 months after Tampines Mall outlet shuttered

After 15 years in the northeast, Isetan department store in NEX will shutter in April 2026.

The news was announced by the mall in a Facebook post on Monday (8 Dec).

NEX thanks Isetan for ‘unwavering support’

In the post, NEX extended its “heartfelt thanks” to Isetan for its “unwavering support and partnership” over 15 years.

It teased “new and exciting offerings” coming to the mall and asked customers to “stay tuned”.

Isetan opened in Serangoon as an anchor tenant of the mall when it started operations in 2010.

Isetan to be left with sole outlet in Orchard

While Isetan did not mention the impending closure on its Facebook page, it responded to a comment from a netizen.

He asked whether Isetan NEX’s closure meant that the store would be left with just one outlet, at Shaw House in Orchard.

Isetan confirmed that this was correct, saying customers were welcome to visit its flagship store.

Isetan Tampines Mall closed on 9 Nov

The last day of Isetan NEX will come just around five months after its store in Tampines Mall shut down on 9 Nov.

That outlet had been operating for 30 years, but closed after its lease agreement expired.

Isetan had been an anchor tenant of Tampines Mall from the very beginning, opening together with the mall in 1996.

Isetan Tampines Mall’s closure cames almost four years after its store in Parkway Parade shuttered in Jan 2022.

Two years before that, in 2020, its Westgate branch in Jurong East shut down.

Isetan, which started operations in Singapore in 1972, was Singapore’s first Japanese department store.

At its peak, it had seven stores islandwide, including one in Wisma Atria.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.