Isetan in Tampines Mall to shutter in Nov 2025 after nearly 30 years, netizens share nostalgic memories

Isetan Tampines Mall to close in November 2025 after almost 30 years

After nearly three decades as a familiar fixture in the East, Isetan Tampines will shut its doors for good in November 2025, marking the end of an era for many heartland shoppers.

The closure was confirmed on Tuesday (6 May) via Tampines Mall’s official Facebook page, which thanked the department store for its “wonderful partnership and cherished moments over the years”.

In its place, a new concept will take over the space, offering what the mall calls an “elevated shopping experience”, though no further details have been announced.

Longtime residents mourn the loss

In a follow-up post by the community page I Love Tampines, netizens paid tribute to the store’s legacy.

“It was the anchor tenant in Tampines Mall since 1996,” the post shared, adding that Isetan played a “big part” in many residents’ lives.

‘Another one bites the dust’

The news quickly made its rounds online, with many Singaporeans taking to social media to express their nostalgia.

“Another one bites the dust,” one Facebook user lamented.

Others recalled shopping trips and childhood memories tired to the department story, with one patron calling it “another place with happy memories”.

However, not everyone was sentimental. “Surprised it survived so long,” one comment read, hinting at the decline of traditional department stores.

Isetan made history in 1972 by opening Singapore’s first Japanese department store, Isetan Havelock. That branch was later moved to Shaw House, now home to Isetan Scotts, its flagship outlet since 1993.

At its peak, Isetan operated seven stores islandwide. The outlets include:

Isetan Havelock (later relocated to Scotts in 1999, current flagship store)

Isetan Orchard at Liat Towers (later relocated to Wisma Atria in 1986)

Isetan Katong at Parkway Parade (shut down in Mar 2022)

Isetan Tampines at Tampines Mall

Stand-alone Mango shop at Shaw Centre by Isetan

Isetan Serangoon at Nex Mall

Isetan Jurong at Westgate Mall (shut down in Mar 2020)

Today, only three outlets remain: Isetan Scotts, Isetan Serangoon, and Isetan Tampines — which will soon be no more.

