Isetan Parkway Parade To Close After Over 38 Years

Over recent years, we’d seen the closure of many physical department stores, the most prominent of which is Robinsons.

Come Mar 2022, Isetan’s outlet at Parkway Parde will follow suit, closing for good when its lease ends.

Source

This marks the end of the store’s more than 38-year run which began in 1983.

Isetan Parkway Parade to close by Mar 2022

In an announcement posted on its website, Isetan said it will not be extending its lease at Parkway Parade past 9 Mar 2022.

This comes after failed negotiations between the Japanese department store and the landlord.

Isetan has not finalised the Parkway Parade outlet’s last day of operations but will inform customers when it’s confirmed.

To thank customers for their support over the years, the outlet will reportedly be hosting “special sales events”, though specific details aren’t available yet.

First outlet in Singapore heartlands

The Isetan Parkway Parade outlet opened in 1983 and has a special place in the hearts of many Easties.

After all, it’s the first Isetan outlet in Singapore’s heartlands.

Across the country, however, the Parkway Parade outlet is Isetan’s 3rd, following the first 2 stores at Havelock and Liat Towers.

After the closure of the Katong outlet, Isetan will have 3 remaining stores at the following locations:

NEX

Shaw House

Tampines Mall

According to The Straits Times (ST), Isetan has no plans to find a replacement store following the closure of the Katong outlet.

Last March, Isetan closed another of its heartland outlets at Westgate in Jurong East.

Keep a lookout for sales

The closure of the Isetan Parkway Parade outlet marks the end of yet another beloved department store in Singapore.

If you’re a frequent patron of the store, be sure to visit before it closes for good.

Know anyone who loves shopping at the department store? Tag them in the comments so they’ll know about the imminent closure and the possible promotions to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Grandeur Watches.