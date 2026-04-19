S’porean woman harassed for 2 years following business collaboration, threats & AI videos targeted her & baby

Singaporean says she endured two years of harassment from woman she doesn’t know

A Singaporean woman has come forward with allegations of prolonged online harassment spanning over two years, including threats and the circulation of AI-generated videos depicting her in compromising situations.

The case gained attention after Renae, 30, shared her experience on social media on 16 April, detailing what she described as a sustained campaign of abuse.

Harassment began in Aug 2024 and escalated after initial contact

Renae, who works in media, said the alleged harassment began in Aug 2024.

The woman, whom she did not know, began contacting her after she had collaborated with a business owner named Reuben.

“This all actually started out with her DMing me first in August 2024, saying that she has a crush on Ruben and asking for his contact details,” she said in her video.

According to her, the interactions quickly escalated, especially when she responded or attempted to block the individual.

“It escalates when I respond,” she said. “It also escalates when I block her; she makes new accounts to angrily scold me.”

Renae estimates that the individual has created close to 10 accounts across Instagram and TikTok to continue contacting her after being blocked.

Threats intensified during pregnancy

Speaking to MS News, Renae said the harassment intensified during her pregnancy in late 2024 to mid-2025.

“She has been harassing me throughout my pregnancy…which caused me a great deal of anxiety and distress,” she recounted.

She added that the messages included long and hateful threats, which she found especially distressing as a first-time mother.

“I was so afraid she would wish ill on my foetus.”

Renae alleged that the individual even threatened physical harm.

“She would say things like…‘I will beat you till you’re bleeding non-stop and lifeless, and your child needs to know what a bad person their mum is’,” she said.

She described the experience as “really very scary” and emotionally exhausting.

AI-generated videos allegedly circulated online

Renae also claimed that the harasser created and circulated AI-generated videos depicting her in intimate situations with Reuben, the man she had worked with and whose contact details the harasser wanted to obtain from her.

“When I first saw the AI videos…I felt super uncomfortable and violated,” she said.

A TikTok account, purportedly created by the harasser, consisted almost exclusively of AI-generated videos depicting Reuben and other people (including Renae) in compromising situations.

Despite reporting the content, she alleged that it continued to resurface through new accounts.

“When I blocked her messages, she would comment screenshots on all my posts, including sponsored posts.”

She added that this has affected her professional work. “It would affect my livelihood and how clients view me.”

Renae said the situation has also affected her family, many of whom follow her on social media.

“It is extremely upsetting for them to see such visuals…especially because some of them are on the older side and may not understand much about AI,” she explained.

When she first reported the individual on Instagram in Aug 2024, she was told no rules were broken.

However, after she publicly exposed the situation, Instagram allegedly gave her an update stating that the individual was found to be “breaking community guidelines”.

On TikTok, she said that individual posts were taken down, but the harasser’s account remained active, allowing content to be reposted.

Behaviour described as ‘vicious cycle’

According to Renae, the alleged harasser’s behaviour alternated between hostile threats and pleading messages.

“She put me through a vicious cycle…sending me vile hatred and threats, then…pleading with me not to block her.”

Calling it a “vicious cycle and rollercoaster of emotions”, Renae said the individual would switch between sending abusive messages and portraying themselves as a victim, making the situation difficult to manage.

“She also gaslights me and messages me things like ‘Why are you doing this’, ‘There’s no reason for you to do this’, ‘I did nothing wrong’, ‘Why do you hate me’, et cetra,” she recounted.

“It’s very, very exhausting and upsetting.”

Harasser believed to be overseas

Renae believes the alleged harasser is based in the United Kingdom, according to publicly available information on the individual’s social media profiles.

She said that this complicates matters, given that cross-border cases may limit what local authorities can do.

“I have practically no hope or expectations that local authorities can do anything about this.”

She cited a separate harassment case involving another victim where authorities were reportedly unable to act as the perpetrator was based overseas in Batam.

Speaking out to raise awareness

After enduring fear and frustration, Renae said she chose to go public to raise awareness.

“I have arrived at a stage of acceptance that she’s just not going to stop.”

She hopes her experience will encourage others facing similar situations not to remain silent or feel powerless against online harassment.

She added, “I wanted to show others that we shouldn’t live in fear and paranoia, giving power to someone online behind the veil of protection knowing she’s overseas.”

Also read: Batam woman sends death threats to S’porean over ‘missing’ lover, police reports filed