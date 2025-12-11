Batam woman sends death threats to S’porean over ‘missing’ lover, police reports filed

Singaporean receives death threats from woman looking for lover

Since June 2025, 28-year-old Lovelle (not her real name) and her loved ones have been riddled with anxiety as a stranger plagued them with threats and spam calls.

The woman harassing them went so far as to create at least 30 fake accounts on social media, all in the name of looking for a man she met in Batam, Indonesia — who she believes Lovelle is connected to.

After five months of death threats to herself and even her dog, Lovelle has had enough.

“She called my fiancé non-stop at our Registry of Marriages (ROM) ceremony,” she said.

“I really just want someone to help our case.”

Searches for lover she met in Batam, claims she carried his child

The Indonesian woman, who will be referred to as A, first started harassing Lovelle on 3 June via Instagram.

A repeatedly commented on Lovelle’s posts, asking to be put in touch with Lovelle’s best friend.

Lovelle would later find out that A was searching for a man named “Tony”, a casual acquaintance of her best friend.

A claimed that Tony had gotten her pregnant in Batam and left without a trace.

Frustrated that Tony was not replying to her messages, A then decided to target the people she believed he was close to.

One of them happened to be Lovelle’s best friend, who had only met Tony occasionally in group settings.

However, when her first victim stopped entertaining her, A switched focus.

Harasses Singaporean victim and her friends since June

“I chose to ignore the comments because I thought they were harmless at that point,” said Lovelle.

Despite this, the messages from A never stopped and only became more desperate.

The woman started to create multiple fake accounts on TikTok and Instagram to spam Lovelle with her requests.

In several screenshots seen by MS News, the woman would ask Lovelle to help her — alternating between harmless pleas and coercive threats.

“I have pictures of all of you,” wrote A in one message.

“Help me otherwise you have to be careful, maybe someone will kill you if you go out of the house.”

Authorities roped in

Lovelle escalated the matter to the Singapore police when A wrote in to her company’s email on 13 June.

While she has gotten help from the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO) to block the spam accounts on TikTok, her case appears to be at a standstill.

Even after being brought in for police questioning in Batam via a report by Tony, A has continued targeting Lovelle, her best friend, and now even her husband on Telegram.

According to Lovelle, the woman was released after the questioning in late September.

Left with few other avenues of help, Lovelle has brought the matter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

She has since been advised to make an official police report in Batam, and now awaits news from the Indonesian embassy in Singapore.

Up until 2 Dec, A continues to call Lovelle’s colleagues in her desperate effort to reach her runaway lover.

MS News has reached out to the Indonesian embassy for comment.

