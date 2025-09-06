Man in S’pore sues his former teacher after being jailed for harassing her

Man in Singapore sues former teacher S$500K for defamation

A 27-year-old man in Singapore has taken his former secondary school teacher to court for defamation and negligence as a teacher.

He is seeking S$500,000 in damages, claiming her actions caused him to be bullied and eventually drop out of school.

Wen Shang En was a student at Compassvale Secondary School when his form teacher and English teacher at the time, Zhuo Ying Qi, allegedly defamed him.

She claimed that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour in front of the school.

Wen said the accusation sparked harassment and bullying from peers, forcing him to quit school.

He further claimed that he still suffers lasting psychological trauma, struggles with concentration, and is unable to work or study.

Teacher denies allegations, says she did her duty

Zhuo has denied the accusations, stating that she had fulfilled her responsibilities as a teacher by referring Wen to the school counsellor and calling his mother when he skipped classes.

She argued that Wen had anger management issues and was addicted to video games and pornography at the time.

Zhuo added that she had tried to persuade him not to drop out of school and to take the O-Level examinations as a private candidate.

Wen eventually transferred to a different school at the end of 2015.

Man, who has history of harassing teacher, sues her

Zhuo also pointed to Wen’s past behaviour.

In 2014, Wen reportedly sent her threatening messages and created fake email accounts under her name to send obscene photos to her colleagues.

He also spread her number on Telegram, claiming she offered free sexual services, which led to her receiving repeated harassment.

In 2022, Wen was jailed 15 weeks for 13 offences, including insulting a woman’s modesty and violating the Protection from Harassment Act.

Zhuo said Wen’s persistent harassment caused her to suffer a mental breakdown in 2015.

She was diagnosed with generalised anxiety disorder and continues to receive treatment at the Institute of Mental Health.

She said the current lawsuit has worsened her condition, adding that Wen’s actions were meant to pressure her into appearing in court.

Besides Zhuo, Wen also sued his former deputy principal for defamation.

The deputy principal has applied to have the case struck out.

