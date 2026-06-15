Tanjong Katong sinkhole caused by alleged unauthorised & non-compliant works, 7 parties face charges

Seven parties charged over Tanjong Katong sinkhole that swallowed car, project remains suspended

A year after a sinkhole opened up along Tanjong Katong Road South and swallowed a car, authorities have completed their investigations and are taking enforcement action against multiple parties involved in the project.

On Thursday (11 June), the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), and Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that seven parties have been charged over their alleged involvement in the incident.

The announcement follows investigations into the sinkhole that formed on 26 July 2025, sending a car and its driver plunging into the hole before nearby workers rescued her.

Seven parties charged over alleged safety and compliance lapses

According to the joint statement, those charged include the project’s builder, Ohin Construction Co Pte Ltd, its managing director, project director, and project manager, as well as two qualified persons and a resident engineer.

Alleged offending conduct included carrying out unauthorised building works and road resurfacing works that did not comply with approved plans, proceeding with works without adequate risk assessments and safe work procedures, and conducting specialist building works without the required licence.

Authorities also cited failures to properly discharge supervisory duties, carry out mandatory tests required under approved plans, maintain an operational video surveillance system at the worksite, and notify authorities about a road depression that appeared before the sinkhole formed.

Other alleged offences included making false declarations regarding the appointment of a site supervisor.

In addition, conditional warnings were administered to PUB and Surbana Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd for offences under the Building Control Act.

Sinkhole formed beside sewer construction project

The incident occurred next to a worksite where a shaft was being constructed to connect three new sewer pipelines.

The works included soil strengthening using jet grout piles and the construction of reinforced concrete caisson rings.

According to the authorities, part of the shaft under construction allegedly failed at around 5.50pm on 26 July 2025, causing soil to flow into the excavation area.

Around the same time, a sinkhole formed along Tanjong Katong Road South.

A car and its driver fell into the sinkhole before workers at the site rushed to help and successfully rescued her. She was taken to hospital conscious.

The incident drew widespread attention across Singapore, with many praising the workers who acted quickly to pull the driver to safety.

MP welcomes findings, says works should resume safely

Following the release of the investigation findings, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Goh Pei Ming said he was glad the report had been released.

“We now have a clearer understanding of what led to the sinkhole formation,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Mr Goh said he looked forward to works resuming at the affected site and surrounding areas after comprehensive safety assessments and approval by BCA’s Commissioner of Building Control.

He added that the works should resume “in a safe and expeditious manner” to minimise disruptions to residents and pedestrians.

According to the MP, PUB is targeting for works to resume in the first half of 2027.

Mr Goh also thanked the first responders who responded to the incident, as well as PUB, BCA, and LTA, for their efforts throughout the investigation and recovery process.

Project remains suspended pending new plans

The agencies said the project remains suspended.

Before works can resume, new project parties appointed by PUB will need to submit revised structural plans, which must undergo comprehensive safety assessments and obtain approval from BCA’s Commissioner of Building Control.

The authorities said the case highlights the importance of proper supervision and strict adherence to safety requirements on construction projects.

Following the incident, BCA reviewed more than 60 similar ongoing projects across Singapore and found that adequate safeguards were in place, with no safety issues detected.

MOM also conducted inspections at various construction sites and took enforcement action where workplace safety lapses were uncovered.

The agencies said they take a serious view of breaches that put workers and members of the public at risk, adding that enforcement action will be taken against public agencies, companies, and individuals who fail to fulfil their statutory duties.

Also read: Tanjong Katong sinkhole formed at same time as adjacent shaft structure ‘failed’, PUB calls safety time-out



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