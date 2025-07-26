Vehicle falls into sinkhole along Tanjong Katong Road South, female driver sent to hospital

Tanjong Katong Road South closed after sinkhole develops

A vehicle has fallen into a sinkhole that developed along Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday (26 July) afternoon, with its female driver sent to the hospital.

A photo sent in by an MS News reader showed that the road in the direction of the East Coast Parkway (ECP) had caved in, with the cavity filled with water.

Vehicle seen inside Tanjong Katong sinkhole

Other photos circulated across social media, including on Telegram, showed a vehicle inside the sinkhole, with water gushing out next to it.

An aerial shot showed the vehicle submerged in a growing pool of water, with cars still travelling along the unaffected side of the road.

A video shared on Facebook showed that the deep sinkhole had developed next to the One Amber condominium, where construction was also taking place.

Female driver rescued from Tanjong Katong sinkhole

In a Facebook post on Saturday, national water agency PUB said the two-lane wide sinkhole developed at about 5pm next to an existing PUB worksite at the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Mountbatten Road.

One vehicle fell into the sinkhole, with its female driver rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF then conveyed her to the hospital in a conscious state.

Additionally, two water mains were damaged and are being isolated by PUB.

Both directions of road closed to traffic

Both directions of Tanjong Katong Road South have been closed to traffic, PUB also said.

In a separate Facebook post, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the road closure was a precautionary measure.

Motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

Mr Goh Pei Ming, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development, as well as an MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, said in a Facebook post that bus services 36 and 48 had also been diverted.

SCDF, PUB and LTA have been deployed at the site, he added.

LTA added that its contractors were assisting with road repairs, with the incident under investigation.

