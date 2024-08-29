Car in Korea falls into sinkhole, 2 sent to hospital with severe injuries

Two injured after car in Korea falls into sinkhole

Two people were severely injured after the car they were in dropped into a sinkhole in Seoul, South Korea.

Images of the incident showed the white SUV tilted on its side, with only part of the vehicle visible.

According to local authorities, the car fell into the sinkhole on Thursday (29 Aug) at 11.26am.

Firefighters gave CPR to injured woman

The two injured individuals are an 82-year-old male driver and a 76-year-old female passenger.

According to Yonhap News, firefighters performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman after rescuing her.

They then conveyed her and the man to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Authorities then cordoned off the area and are in the process of repairing the road.

Over 40 personnel and 10 pieces of equipment were deployed for the rescue effort.

Large sinkhole in Seoul

According to KBS News, the sinkhole was six metres wide, four metres long, and 2.5 metres deep.

Several roads surrounding the Sangam-dong neighbourhood have been blocked off following the accident.

Authorities plan on conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the sinkhole once they clear the scene.

A similar sinkhole formed in Malaysia last week, trapping a woman underground.

