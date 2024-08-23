Woman falls into 8m-deep sinkhole in KL & gets trapped underground, rescue underway

Woman gets trapped in 8m-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

At approximately 8.22am on Friday (23 Aug), the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department was notified of an incident involving a 48-year-old woman who fell into an 8m-deep sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India.

The victim, believed to be a tourist from India, was walking past a stone bench on the sidewalk.

Suddenly, a section of the ground suddenly collapsed, causing her to fall into the sinkhole along with the bench.

Following the report, 15 firefighters from two fire stations were dispatched to the scene to conduct a rescue operation.

Rescuers used safety ropes and ladders to descend into the sinkhole, as shown in photos circulating online.

While the stone bench was successfully retrieved, the search for the victim is ongoing.

CCTV footage shows woman disappearing into ground

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department later released CCTV footage showing the moment the terrifying incident unfolded.

It reveals that the woman did not fall into the sinkhole because she was sitting on the stone bench, as witnesses initially reported.

Instead, she was walking past when the ground suddenly gave way, causing her to fall directly into the hole.

The footage also shows a man sitting on a nearby bench who narrowly avoided falling into the sinkhole. Fortunately, he managed to pull himself to safety.

Furthermore, the video confirms that the stone bench did not fall into the sinkhole immediately with the woman.

It is believed that the ground continued to collapse after the initial incident, eventually causing the bench to also fall into the sinkhole.

No plans to evacuate surrounding businesses

Dang Wangi District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman reassured the public that there are currently no plans to evacuate local businesses or tourists from the area surrounding Jalan Masjid India.

He stated that authorities have not cordoned off the area yet as it is still considered safe, New Straits Times reported.

They remain in discussions with several agencies involved in the incident to assess the safety of this popular shopping location.

For now, they believe the area remains safe for businesses and visitors.

Meanwhile, Mohd Riduan Akhbar, the operation commander of the Fire and Rescue Department, confirmed that the sinkhole is approximately 8m deep.

He also noted that both the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM) and the K9 unit have been deployed to assist with the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Featured image adapted from The Star and Kwong Wah Daily.