S’porean woman rescued after fracturing leg while descending Mount Kinabalu

Singaporean woman fractures leg while descending Mount Kinabalu on 11 July

On Thursday (11 July), a Singaporean woman fractured her leg while descending Mount Kinabalu in Eastern Malaysia.

Officers from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Services Department and Sabah Parks and Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) subsequently rescued the 41-year-old.

According to The Star, the woman slipped and fell at the 8.3KM mark, about 200m from the summit.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Services Department was reportedly alerted to the incident at 8.06am on Thursday (11 July).

A rescue team comprising seven individuals was subsequently dispatched.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), Riki Mohan Singh Ramda — the department’s operation centre assistant chief — said the team arrived at the scene at about 10.50am.

Based on the deformity of her leg, the victim was suspected to have broken her left ankle.

Carried out on a stretcher to Timpohon Gate

Mr Riki Mohan highlighted that a mountain guide had accompanied the woman during her hike.

Assistance was swiftly rendered to stabilise the woman’s condition, The Star reported.

The woman was later carried out on a stretcher to Timpohon Gate — one of the primary entry points for climbers who wish to ascend the mountain.

She was later conveyed to the hospital.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

