Motorcyclist in Thailand sends boy flying after failing to give way at zebra crossing

Motorcyclist sends boy flying after failing to give way at zebra crossing in Thailand

A young boy in Thailand was sent flying by a motorcyclist after stepping onto a zebra crossing — moments after thanking a truck driver who had stopped to let him cross.

The incident happened on Wednesday (9 April) in Nakhon Si Thammarat, according to Thailand’s Channel 8.

Dashcam captures shocking moment

Footage shows the camcar coming to a stop at a zebra crossing as two pedestrians approach.

One of them, a schoolboy, offers a polite gesture to the driver in thanks before jogging across the road.

But just seconds later, two motorcyclists speed through without stopping.

The boy, who had turned to check for oncoming traffic a moment too late, is struck by one of them and thrown a short distance across the road.

The driver and passenger in the car can be heard reacting with shocked expletives.

Motorcyclist takes responsibility for incident

After taking a moment to collect herself, the other pedestrian walks over to check if the boy is all right.

Thankfully, he appears to be fine and manages to get back on his feet.

The motorcyclist who knocked into him also stops and returns to check on the boy’s condition.

According to Channel 8, the driver later shared an update.

The motorcyclist had reached out afterwards, saying he would take responsibility for the boy’s injuries.

Fortunately, the boy suffered only minor swelling and bruising to his legs.

In his message, the rider also pleaded with the driver to take down the video out of pity.

Although the driver agreed, the clip has since been widely circulated.

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after hit-and-run accident along Hill Street, car driver assisting police investigations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6 on Facebook.