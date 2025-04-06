Motorcyclist sent to hospital after hit-and-run accident along Hill Street, car driver assisting police investigations

Motorcyclist skids & falls on road to avoid car making U-turn along Hill Street

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital after being involved in an accident with a car along Hill Street.

Dashcam footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the car apparently running over the motorcycle while making a U-turn.

The clip, which has a timestamp of 5.28pm on Thursday (3 April), was taken by a vehicle travelling through the junction of Hill Street and Stamford Road, in the direction of North Bridge Road.

The car, identified as a Maserati Grecale sport-utility vehicle, was making a U-turn when it encroached into the path of a motorcycle heading straight through the junction.

This caused the motorcycle to skid and fall to its left as it stopped to avoid colliding into the car.

A horn sounded, but the car continued making the U-turn and appeared to run over the motorcycle and/or the motorcyclist.

Car continues down Hill Street without stopping to aid motorcyclist

Despite the accident, the car does not stop.

Instead, it continues down Hill Street, disappearing into the distance.

The driver of the camcar stopped to render assistance to the motorcyclist.

Some netizens who commented on the post pointed out that motorists are not allowed to make a U-turn at this junction.

Police alerted to hit-and-run accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 6pm on 3 April.

It took place at the junction of Hill Street and Stamford Road, and involved a car and motorcycle.

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 6.05pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 28-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

