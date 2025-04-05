Motorcyclist sent to hospital after colliding with car cutting into slip road near Woodlands Crossing

Motorcyclist collided with car that attempted to cut to slip road near Woodlands Crossing

Caught in a jam while heading towards the Woodlands Crossing, a car attempted to filter out to the slip road nearby.

However, it ended up colliding with a motorcyclist, who was sent to the hospital.

Car queuing to go to Woodlands Crossing cuts out & collides with motorcyclist

According to a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the white Toyota Altis was queuing to drive up the viaduct towards the Woodlands Crossing, which leads to the Causeway.

However, it suddenly left the barely moving queue to cut sharply to the left, towards a slip road leading to Woodlands Centre Road.

A motorcycle that was travelling up the viaduct did not stop in time and collided with the car right at the chevron marking.

Motorcyclist lay motionless on road near Woodlands Crossing after colliding with car

Another clip taken from a different angle showed that the motorcyclist was flung to the road from the impact.

He lay motionless near a line of vehicles on the slip road, as another motorcyclist and a few others stopped to check on him.

The motorcyclist was later observed to be still lying on the road as the apparent car driver, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, talked on the phone.

Motorcyclist conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at about 4.05pm on Saturday (5 April).

It took place along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) in the direction towards Woodlands, before the Woodlands Centre Road exit.

One person was conveyed to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, it added.

Also read: Motorcyclist swerves & skids along BKE after attempt to avoid car that was changing lanes

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.