Motorcyclist swerves & skids along BKE after attempt to avoid car that was changing lanes

Motorcyclist skids along BKE after swerving to avoid car

On Tuesday (6 Aug), the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page posted a video of an accident involving a motorcyclist and car along Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

According to the page, the incident occurred along northbound BKE at about 5.30pm on Saturday (3 Aug).

At the start of the rear-cam footage, a lorry was seen driving along the middle lane.

Shortly after, a black car entered the middle lane from the left without signalling.

Seemingly startled by the black vehicle, a motorcyclist travelling along the same lane swerved in an attempt to avoid the car.

Unable to control the motorbike, the rider ended up skidding and hitting the rear of the black car.

Netizens blame both motorists for incident

After watching the video, several Facebook commenters called out the driver of the black car for failing to signal before changing lanes.

Others who viewed the clip on the ROADS.sg Facebook page blamed the motorcyclist for the accident, claiming that the rider “rode too fast”.

Overall, many netizens noted that both motorists were to blame for their recklessness.

